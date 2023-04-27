Ancillare Welcomes Jonathan Mishkin as Chief Financial Officer
Mishkin's financial expertise strengthens Ancillare's robust financial position and accelerates global expansion in the clinical supply chain industry.
We believe Jon's financial acumen coupled with Ancillare’s industry-leading model will create powerful ROI for our sponsors and the patients they serve.”HORSHAM, PA, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ancillare, LP, the global leader and only Life Sciences company dedicated to ancillary supply and equipment management for Phase I-IV clinical research, announces the appointment of Jonathan (Jon) Mishkin as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
— Dr. Joanne Santomauro, CEO & Co-Founder
As CFO, Mishkin will be responsible for enabling and helping execute the company’s strategic aggressive growth initiatives, as well as financial strategy and execution, including budgeting, forecasting, and reporting. His expertise will support Ancillare's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to Sponsors in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CRO verticals.
Mishkin comes to Ancillare with an impressive background in finance, including financial analysis, strategic management, corporate finance, M&A, and international operations. With over two decades of hands-on experience, he has a proven track record of exceptional leadership and communication skills in working across departments and regions to achieve challenging business goals.
Before joining Ancillare, Mishkin was the CFO at Theradex Systems Inc., where he led a growing global Clinical Research Organization focused on oncology. He successfully implemented financial planning and analysis practices, consolidated global financial statements, and improved intercompany processes.
"Ancillare is known for its innovative approach and Jon's financial acumen and international experience will be instrumental in driving our continued growth," said Jason Monteleone, President. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our executive leadership team."
Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We believe Jon's financial acumen coupled with Ancillare’s industry-leading model will create powerful ROI for our sponsors and the patients they serve. Adding Jon to the team moves us closer to achieving our aggressive growth goals and strengthens our position as a global leader in ancillary supply and equipment management for clinical research."
Mishkin earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance from The Pennsylvania State University's Smeal College of Business.
Courtney Wright
Ancillare, LP
+1 215-347-3916
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn