OZGE CUMBERLAND TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON’S NEW SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA
“Great American Women” Series To Honor and Empower Great Women Doing Great Things In AmericaHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ozge Cumberland is a great example of someone who has overcome many challenges to get to where she is today.
She is originally from Turkey and a former professional athlete who has competed in Tennis, Swimming and Basketball.
She moved to the United States to begin her career coaching basketball.
About ten years ago, she started working with Primary Arms, a company who prides itself in providing firearm enthusiasts, professional shooters and servicemen and women with the highest optics.
She was brought in to help with their customer service, but knew it was going to be a challenge since, at the time, she was anti-firearms.
“Challenges make you ready for the next level,” she said. “As an individual, we need to learn to go outside of our comfort zone.”
When she started, there were only about 16 employees and now there are over 350. She credits a great team as well as her hard work, studying, working double time and her ambition/competitive nature for helping her move toward the top.
Currently, she is the Senior Vice President for Business Development, Sales, Marketing and Government Businesses.
Her advice for women is, “If you really want something and have the passion for it, you can go for it. You create your own environment. Keep your vision clear.”
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor a new series called Great American Women, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how
hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.
Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.
You can watch the web series here.
Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
https://www.facebook.com/TrudyJacobsonTA/
https://www.instagram.com/trudyjacobsonta/
https://twitter.com/TrudyJacobsonTA
To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.
Allison Pagliughi
The Silent Partner Marketing
+1 8607169457
email us here