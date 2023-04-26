The Fourth International Conference for Francophone Investors

“Investing in Jordan is a larger investment in stability, resilience and hope for my country but also for the region”His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein

Investing in Jordan is in reality a much larger investment in stability, resilience and hope for those in my country but also for the region” — His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (NY), UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The aim of the conference is to promote Jordan as a land of opportunities for international investors and to foster business and government relationships between Jordan and other countries where French is widely spoken. The participation of high-level business and government entities from these countries in the B2B and B2G meetings suggests that there will be valuable networking opportunities for attendees.

The interactive discussions and presentations on various business topics will provide insights into emerging trends and best practices in industries relevant to business growth in Jordan and members countries. The fact that the conference is being held under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein also underscores the importance of the event and the potential impact it could have on Jordan's economy and international relations.

Overall, the International conference will be a valuable opportunity for investors, business leaders, and government officials to connect, exchange ideas, and explore new partnerships and opportunities. Engaging in sustainable and long-term partnerships between Jordan, France, and the 88-member countries of La Francophonie.

Among other goals the gathering looks to, develop a comprehensive understanding of the needs and priorities of the countries in La Francophonie. This will involve conducting surveys, hosting workshops and forums, and engaging in dialogue with representatives from each member country.

to identify areas of common interest and opportunities for collaboration, include economic partnerships, cultural exchanges, academic partnerships, and joint initiatives related to sustainable development and environmental protection.

Encourage investment and support for sustainable development initiatives. This could involve promoting sustainable business practices and investment in renewable energy, as well as providing training and support for entrepreneurs and small businesses in La Francophonie member countries.

Strengthen educational and cultural exchanges. This could involve developing programs for student exchanges, hosting cultural festivals and events, and providing support for language training and translation services.

By working towards these objectives, Jordan, France, and the 88-member countries of La Francophonie can build strong, sustainable partnerships that will benefit all parties involved. These partnerships can help to promote economic growth, social development, and cultural exchange, while also fostering greater understanding and cooperation between nations.