Taekwondo TDO, is an initiative aimed at promoting the Sport of Taekwondo using smart contract & blockchain technology

Taekwondo TDO, using smart contracts & blockchain technology, will aid the governing bodies to identify potential and current practitioners of the Sport.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taekwondo TDO, is an initiative aimed at promoting and developing the Sport of Taekwondo globally while leveraging the benefits of blockchain technology to help the governing bodies of the sport to track and identify potential and current practitioners of the discipline.

Tae Kwon Do is the art of self-defense that originated in Korea. It is recognized as one of the oldest forms of martial arts in the world, dating back over 2,000 years. Since its creation and development it has been closely linked to the promotion of Korean state nationalism.

South Korea is also the cradle of Taekwondo but is also at the forefront of the integration of the Blockchain, its multiple uses, including Smart Contracts, Cryptocurrency, Decentralized File Storage, and a myriad of other yet to be realized uses, into society. For example, the Korean crypto currency market is one the most active in the world in terms of active members, number of transactions per day and especially in terms of transaction volume. It is also a very regulated and centralized market where there are currently only 4 licensed Korean crypto currency platforms.

The creation of the Taekwondo TDO Token (symbol TDO) is based on Binance's blockchain and is the manifestation of the need to create a bridge between these two resolute attitudes: the high degree of development of blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies in South Korea and its national obsession for Taekwondo as the National Sport. Utilizing the blockchain and smart contract technology the governing bodies of The World Taekwondo Federation and the Korean Taekwondo federation can work in unison to promote the sport. The TDO Coin will be utilized to promote this union and further interest in the sport. The Governing Taekwondo Federation(s) are interested in supporting the TDO initiative and its support and promotion of the sport of Taekwondo in Korea and throughout the world because it will identify new markets and areas receptive to introduction to the sport.. Additionally, it is also planned in the near future to list the Taekwondo TDO coin on 2 centralized platforms in Korea.

Considering the world popularity that Taekwondo enjoys along with the support of sports federations, international champions and icons of this sport, paired with the new and exciting integration of emerging Blockchain technologies in the country, the Taekwondo TDO Token could and should quickly establish itself thus securing a bright future.



