CO2BIT TECHNOLOGIES TO LAUNCH NEW TOKEN, Co2A(Alpha)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Co2bit Tech will offer a new and unique Blockchain Asset, Co2A, (Co2-Alpha), to help alleviate the struggles of indigenous peoples in adapting to changing water cycles and filling the need for basic dependable energy essential to economic survival.

Co2A is a Secure Network Based Digital Asset created to facilitate financing and promote the proliferation of profitable sustainable carbon neutral energy generation to enable evolving participation in our global economy for all.

Co2A will be offered to investors and non-governmental agencies to facilitate the profitable financing of ecological infrastructure and alternative energy projects globally, all with the aim to help lower the carbon emissions that are currently being expelled. The sustainable energy projects can range from Solar, Wind, Hydro/Tidal/Ocean, Geothermal, and Co2-Batteries to future technologies such as Fusion alternatives.

The Co2A will start trading at 20 USDT on the Uniswap Decentralized Platform. A unique feature of the Uniswap Platform is that the Co2A can be “swapped” for not only USDT, but other supported assets such as: USDC, Ethereum and Bitcoin among others. Once a sufficient level of liquidity has been reached, Co2bit Technology will establish a one-for-one exchange policy for lenders and financiers to convert their forfeited Co2 token collateral for the Co2A in addition to the current Co2B and planned Co2G options. Co2A may be swapped at a 37.5 to one exchange rate for Co2B at a future date contingent upon sufficient liquidity.

Dozens of Nations across Five Continents are currently holding millions of Co2 Digital Assets in their National Treasuries as collateral. This established acceptance, along with unique nature and purpose of this new tool will propel the Co2Bit Program and its partners towards achieving their sustainable goals.

