Sigma-Aldrich Selects VWO to Optimize Customer Experience
VWO becomes the choice of Sigma-Aldrich in the US for driving experience optimization
We wanted a partner to help us optimize our customer's experience. VWO has allowed us to save time in the agile process by testing new features prior to devoting internal resources.””MISSOURI, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigma-Aldrich is an American chemical, life science, and biotechnology company owned by the multinational chemical conglomerate Merck Group, a leading supplier to the global Life Science industry. It provides solutions and services for research, biotechnology development and production, and pharmaceutical drug therapy development and production.
— Dorothy Crepin, Senior A/B Testing Analyst at Sigma-Aldrich
With VWO’s suite of products for web experimentation and customer behavior insights, Sigma-Aldrich targets the right customer using pre-defined audience cohorts. It runs multiple experiments without overlaps which means allocating visitors exclusively for each test, so there is no overlap, and the test results do not interfere with each other. It also tracks multiple metrics for an A/B test to measure its impact across the entire funnel and make informed business decisions.
Dorothy Crepin, Senior A/B Testing Analyst at Sigma-Aldrich stated, “We wanted a partner to help us optimize our customer's experience. VWO has allowed us to save time in the agile process by testing new features prior to devoting internal resources.”
VWO’s precise and robust behavior analytics engine known as VWO Insights helps Sigma-Aldrich identify bottlenecks and opportunities in the purchase journeys of its website visitors. These behavioral insights are tightly integrated with experimentation, showing how users interact with experiments.
Sigma-Aldrich improves key business metrics through the VWO Experience Optimization Platform. VWO enables the company to discover insights, test ideas easily, and improve engagement across the entire customer journey. With one of the broadest portfolios in the industry for scientists, best-in-class products for pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, and a fully integrated service organization to support CDMO and contract testing across traditional and novel modalities, Sigma-Aldrich is on a journey to optimize the customer experience across all its websites.
About Merck
Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science, and electronics. Around 60,000 employees work to make a positive difference in millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene-editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2021, Merck generated sales of € 19.7 billion in 66 countries. For more information, visit https://www.sigmaaldrich.com/
About VWO
VWO is an experimentation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behavior data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioral insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. To know more, visit https://vwo.com/
Swati Aggarwal
VWO
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube