Health Care Technology Company Set to Open New Office in Pittsburgh
eHealth Technologies serves a vital role in health care that allows patients to gain faster access to life-saving treatments, and we are thrilled to be a part of its mission”ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- eHealth Technologies, a leading health care technology company, is excited to announce it will open a new office in Pittsburgh. This expansion marks the company’s fifth office location.
eHealth Technologies will be in good company as it joins an ecosystem of 10,000+ technology, innovation, and healthcare companies throughout the Pittsburgh region. This latest expansion will allow the company to grow its footprint in the Northeast and further its vision of advancing the delivery of life-altering care for patients across the U.S.
“We’re thrilled to be opening a new office as we continue our growth as a company,” said Dan Torrens, CEO, eHealth Technologies, and long-time Pittsburgh resident. “We’re excited for eHealth Technologies to become part of the fabric that is the Pittsburgh tech community, and to provide employment opportunities to those who are equally as passionate about improving the patient experience.”
The company’s new office will be officially opening on May 1, located at 1000 Omega Drive, Suite 1160, Pittsburgh, and is conveniently positioned just minutes from the airport corridor, boasting a total of 6,877 square feet. The new office space has direct access to I-79 North and South, as well as a bus service off Route 60. eHealth Technologies is currently recruiting for the following roles:
• Vice President of Human Resources
• Senior Network and System Administrator
• Manager of Operations Training & Quality Assurance
• Director of Clinical Workflow and Integration
• Product Manager
• Desktop Support Manager
• UX Designer
• Medical Outreach Specialist
• Medical Fulfillment Specialist
• Director of Information Technology
Visit the eHealth Technologies Careers page to apply for these positions now: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/Recruiting/Jobs/All/accd2456-78c8-4208-abef-aadc87283a1b/eHealth-Global-Technologies.
Today, eHealth Technologies has over 500 employees across its offices in Rochester, New York; Duffield, Virginia; Hyderabad, India; and Pune, India. Since its inception in 2006, the company has seen significant growth, and in March 2019, announced a $41 million investment by Aldrich Capital Partners to support the company’s growth and development.
“We have great confidence that eHealth Technologies will continue to succeed with this expansion to Pittsburgh,” said Mirza Baig, Managing Partner, Aldrich Capital Partners. “eHealth Technologies serves a vital role in health care that allows patients to gain faster access to life-saving treatments, and we are thrilled to be a part of its mission.”
