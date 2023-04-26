Jatin Narang, CEO - Verito Technologies Accepted into the Forbes Technology Council

Jatin Narang, CEO of Verito Technologies - a leading cloud and managed services firm, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, U.S., April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatin Narang, CEO of Verito Technologies - a leading cloud and managed services firm, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council. The council represents an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Verito offers cloud hosting and managed IT solutions to various SMBs, including CPAs, accountants, and tax firms. In addition, their forte includes a gamut of tech offerings to increase cloud penetration in emerging markets/industries.

Jatin's profile was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, personal and professional achievements, and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Jatin Narang into the Forbes community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, which includes the Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Jatin has access to various exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Jatin will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Jatin will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.

About the opportunity, Jatin Narang said:

"I am quite excited to be selected as a prestigious Forbes Technology Council member and join an accomplished group of leaders from different industries. I look forward to contributing to the Council with my abilities to support businesses in the current thriving economy. In addition, I am sure my expertise in cloud technology and managed IT services can greatly help business transformation for fellow council members."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT VERITO TECHNOLOGIES

Verito Inc. offers comprehensive managed IT services and cloud hosting solutions for SMBs, tax and accounting firms. To learn more, click here.

