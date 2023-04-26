IRMIX Radio Presents #CelebratingJanet
Starting at Midnight, Eastern Standard Time, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, IRMIX Radio is launching a radio special event titled #CelebratingJanet the show is hosted by EDM recording artists Martone, and Clayton Morgan. The 24-hour event will feature rare remixes by Janet Jackson and will include interview segments with Jimmy Locust, the legendary choreographer and former dancer of Jackson’s during the Rhythm Nation era.
The event will include the two hosts speaking about Janet’s career as an artist, her legacy, and what she means to them. Martone said, “I have been waiting for the perfect opportunity to say everything that needs to be said about Janet, she is a true inspiration to me as an artist and human being. I am so looking forward to #CelebratingJanet with the fans worldwide.”
This is not just a talk radio special, IRMIX Radio has several featured programs that will feature all of Janet’s iconic discography and the shows have a lot to offer her die-hard fans too.
Celebrating Janet Schedule, May 16, 2023:
12:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m. Industry Revue in the Mix with Martone and Clayton Morgan.
1:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. Janet’s Music
9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Industry Revue in the Mix with Martone and Clayton Morgan.
10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Janet’s Music and rare remixes and DJ Mashups
3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The Drive (House, Deep House, and Techno Show) Janet’s Music
5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Surprise programming on Janet’s music with John (JC) Cameron.
7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Industry Revue in the Mix with Martone and Clayton Morgan.
9:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. IRMIX Radio’s The Quiet Storm features Janet’s Music.
The special event is sponsored in partnership with the Facebook group: Janet’s Legacy Matters, and Platinum Keyz Recordings of Lansing, MI. The event will be presented with limited commercial interruption.
The event can be heard on www.irmixradio.net or by streaming the event via IRMIX Radio’s Roku channel IRMIX Radio | TV App | Roku Channel Store | Roku, Live365 https://streaming.live365.com/a67252 listeners can also download the Live365 app for free search IRMIX Radio and stream the event for free.
