Gausium's Phantas Wins iF Design Award 2023

SHANGHAI, CHINA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, a leading provider of autonomous floor cleaning robots, announces that its latest product Phantas has won the iF Design Award 2023.

The iF Design Award is one of the world's most respected and prestigious design awards, celebrating outstanding achievements in design and innovation. The award jury of 2023, composed of 132 design experts from over 20 countries, evaluated over 11,000 entries from 56 countries. The winning products were selected based on their innovative design, functionality, user experience, sustainability, and overall impact.

Phantas is an autonomous commercial floor cleaning robot designed for small and medium-sized facilities. The device features a sleek and elegant design, with a minimalist aesthetic that blends seamlessly into any modern buildings. The device is made from high-quality materials and features intuitive controls that allow users to operate the device in a simple and natural way.

"We are honored to receive the iF Design Award for Phantas," said Sean Chen, Head of the Design Center of Gausium. "This award is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of our team, who have worked tirelessly to create a product that is not only functional but also beautiful and intuitive. We will continue our efforts to bring more well-designed products to the market.”

The iF Design Award is just the latest in a series of accolades for Gausium, which has quickly established itself as a leader in the robotic cleaning industry.

About

Gausium is a leading smart solutions provider of AI-integrated autonomous service robots. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software. Founded in 2013, Gausium built its class-leading autonomous navigation based on advanced SLAM technology and integrated it into cleaning machines in 2017. It has since committed to providing total solutions of autonomous floor cleaning for extensive applications across industries and scenarios, and managed to set the industry benchmark with currently the world’s most comprehensive commercial cleaning bot portfolio consisting of Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50, Scrubber 75 and Sweeper 111. In 2021 and 2022, Gausium launched its first autonomous delivery robot “X1” and the groundbreaking new cleaning product line “Phantas”, marking the strategic expansion of its service robot ecosystem. By 2021, Gausium’s cleaning robots have been deployed in over 40 countries across 6 continents, recognized by thousands of satisfied customers with millions of autonomous operational hours accrued and billions of square meters covered. With a vision to lead the smart digital transformation of the service sectors, Gausium will continue to bring more disruptive innovations to the world and empower more people to work smarter and lead happier lives with the products and services we provide.

