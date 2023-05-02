Gausium's Phantas Wins iF Design Award 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, a leading provider of autonomous floor cleaning robots, announces that its latest product Phantas has won the iF Design Award 2023.
The iF Design Award is one of the world's most respected and prestigious design awards, celebrating outstanding achievements in design and innovation. The award jury of 2023, composed of 132 design experts from over 20 countries, evaluated over 11,000 entries from 56 countries. The winning products were selected based on their innovative design, functionality, user experience, sustainability, and overall impact.
Phantas is an autonomous commercial floor cleaning robot designed for small and medium-sized facilities. The device features a sleek and elegant design, with a minimalist aesthetic that blends seamlessly into any modern buildings. The device is made from high-quality materials and features intuitive controls that allow users to operate the device in a simple and natural way.
"We are honored to receive the iF Design Award for Phantas," said Sean Chen, Head of the Design Center of Gausium. "This award is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of our team, who have worked tirelessly to create a product that is not only functional but also beautiful and intuitive. We will continue our efforts to bring more well-designed products to the market.”
The iF Design Award is just the latest in a series of accolades for Gausium, which has quickly established itself as a leader in the robotic cleaning industry.
Wilson Dong
