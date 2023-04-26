DearMob Warns iPhone Users of a Recent iOS Loophole and Provides Safety Precautions

DearMob iPhone Manager

In light of a recent iOS loophole, DearMob calls the attention of iPhone owners to take precautions to avoid data loss, privacy breaches, and financial risks.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leading provider of iPhone Manager software that prioritizes iOS data security alongside device backup, the DearMob team wants to warn iPhone users of a recent iPhone loophole – a simple hidden feature called "Recover Key" can be exploited by thieves to lock out iPhone users permanently with a passcode. Victims could undergo a stressful life event, losing years of photos and memories, risking privacy leaks, and severe financial loss. DearMob teams want to highlight the issue and offer a list of safety precautions for iPhone users.

Among all the solutions, backing up iPhone offline on a regular basis always rank high on the list. The victims relying on iCloud syncing and backup usually find it's too late once they are locked out of the account.

"We have learned recently from a Wall Street Journal report, that a hidden setting called Recover Key can be exploited by thieves to lock people out of iPhone accounts forever. Victims will no longer have access to precious photos, videos, and other data on iPhone and iCloud," said Huston Hsu, product manager of DearMob, a branch of Digiarty Software.

Huston further explained how vulnerable the current iOS is, and why thieves stand a chance to steal people's digital life.

1. How the Recovery Key Feature Is Exploited with the Stolen Passcode

Recovery Key is a 28-digit code that helps people to reset their passcodes and log in to Apple ID. It is left unset out of the factory, and many users aren't even aware of this feature. The loophole is, a thief can spy the passcode of the device—usually at bars and other public places—and stole the phone to create a new Recovery Key easily using that passcode.

The thieves can subsequently change their Apple ID and passcodes, access banking apps, view sensitive data, and further wreak havoc to permanently lock out iPhone users from their accounts. Victims won't be able to use Find My iPhone, nor can they log into iCloud to recover years of precious photos and videos or erase the device for security concerns.

2. DearMob iPhone Manager's Role in Safeguarding iPhone Data

DearMob iPhone Manager is an iOS data backup and transfer software, with military-grade encryption algorithms to protect data against brutal attacks.

2.1 Backup iPhone Offline as the Dual Protection

According to the 3-2-1 Backup strategy, iCloud backup alone is insufficient. One can always use DearMob iPhone Manager to fully back up iPhone offline without iCloud. DearMob creates backups on a local drive, external hard drive, or NAS. People can also save multiple backups of iPhones and archive the backups.

2.2 Backup Photos and Videos with Option to Encrypt the Data

Besides syncing media files in the cloud, it is always an ease of mind to export photos from an iPhone to a computer as a backup copy. DearMob iPhone Manager also allows users to password-protect photos and videos upon exporting. Everything is safe offline.

2.3 Restore Everything to Another iPhone

It's a good practice to back up iPhones routinely, such as every week or every other day. With the backup files, DearMob allows users to restore everything, including App data, backup to another iPhone. For users being locked out of iCloud, if they still have backup files on the computer—no matter if it was created by iTunes or DearMob—there is always a chance to restore the precious memories.

3. Other Safety Precautions to Take Before It's Too Late

3.1 Manage Privacy Restrictions in Screen Time

Go to Settings > Screen Time > Use Screen Time Passcode, and create a different code than the unlock-screen passcode.

Then, go to Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions, toggle "Don't Allow" for "Account Changes" and "Passcode Changes".

There are still ways for thieves to circumvent this setting, but it will win users sometimes.

3.2 Better Protect Passcode in Public Places

It would be better to use a biometric passcode such as FaceID or TouchID, or at least set an alphanumeric code that is more complicated than a 6-digit or 4-digit PIN.

3.3 Add a Recovery Contact

iPhone users can authorize a contact to receive a recovery code when the device is stolen.

4. Enhance Everybody's Digital Life with Professional iPhone Manager

Besides aiming to bring a safer way to back up iPhone, DearMob also offers easier features to transfer contacts, create ringtones, migrate App data, and manage 15+ types of files.

Learn More about DearMob iPhone Manager: https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is a vigorous software company with a forefront developing outlook. DearMob – a sub-brand of Digiarty Software, is led by its innovative tagline product DearMob iPhone Manager. The brand is ready to enable more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products for Mac/Windows/iOS/Android users in 2020-2022. For more information about DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com/.

