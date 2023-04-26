Nijigen no Mori "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" Limited-time Scented Sachet Workshop Starts March 18

Guests create their own scented sachets Shinobi-Zato original scented sachets

Experience making Japanese scented sachets based on fan-favourite NARUTO & BORUTO characters!

AWAJI ISLAND, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigennomori Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu), operator of the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori, is holding a limited-time Scented Sachet Workshop event in the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction from Saturday, March 18 to Saturday, July 1.

Shinobi-Zato Scented Sachet Workshop

The Scented Sachet Workshop is a limited-time event for NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato visitors to create their own Japanese scented bags. This experience reflects Awaji Island’s rich history in incense creation, being renowned as an Island of Fragrance.

In the workshop, visitors can choose from seven limited-edition drawstring bags, and make their own incense from more than 10 different fragrances to create unique scented sachets. The fragrances are made from a range of dried flowers such as lavender and marigold, and feature flowers from Awaji Island.

Visitors can enjoy creating their own unique fragrance with sachets designs based on fan-favourite NARUTO & BORUTO characters! This is the perfect event for families and friends to join during their visit to Nijigen no Mori and take home a special souvenir, overflowing with the fragrance of spring!

Event Details

Dates: Saturday, March 18, 2023 – Saturday, July 1, 2023

Hours: 11:00 – 16:00

Details: Visitors can choose one of seven limited-edition drawstring bags designed in the image of the NARUTO & BORUTO characters. Visitors will then make their own incense from more than 10 different fragrances to create unique scented sachets.

Location: NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato event area by the admission counter.

Target: NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato visitors

Price: 500 yen

*Must be accompanied by an admission ticket to the attraction.

About NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is an attraction located in anime park Nijigen no Mori, and recreates the world of popular ninja anime "Naruto" and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations", following the adventures of Naruto’s son, Boruto, and his ninja friends. The attraction fully immerses guests, offering a hands-on experience to test one’s ninja abilities, and can be enjoyed by both children and adults alike.

https://nijigennomori.com/naruto_shinobizato/

https://youtu.be/dPpdHGUkh_0