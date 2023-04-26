Discover Trillion Dollar Space Economy in "Fortitude," a Groundbreaking Doc by Award-Winning Filmmaker Torsten Hoffman
Discover the trillion-dollar space economy through Torsten Hoffman's upcoming documentary "Fortitude." FortitudeMovie #NewSpace #SpaceExploration
Award Winning Filmmaker Torsten Hoffman unveils the new, trillion-dollar space economy in his upcoming documentary "Fortitude." #FortitudeMovie #NewSpace #SpaceExploration
Discover the untold stories behind the trillion-dollar off-world industry in award-winning filmmaker, Torsten Hoffman's upcoming documentary "Fortitude." #FortitudeMovie #NewSpace #SpaceExploration
Discover insights from leaders in the emerging trillion dollar space industry including renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson in award winning filmmaker Torsten Hoffman's upcoming documentary "Fortitude." #FortitudeMovie #NewSpace #SpaceExploration
Filmmaker Torsten Hoffmann's "Fortitude" explores trillion-dollar Space industry. Kickstarter supporters can launch DNA to the Moon on a SpaceX rocket.
With more than 80 interviews conducted on four continents, "Fortitude" is over 90% complete, showcasing the risks, investments, and innovations turning science fiction into science fact. As independent filmmakers, the production team has maintained creative freedom and financial risks but now seeks support to bring the project over the line through its Kickstarter campaign.
“Fortitude” offers a unique look at the Earth-to-Space economy (rockets and astronauts), the Space-to-Earth economy (satellite services and data), and the newly emerging Space-to-Space economy (private space stations, in-orbit services, asteroid mining). The film also explores the level of government involvement in the privatization of space.
Featuring representatives from NASA, ESA, U.S. State Department, UKSA, United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, RocketLab, Voyager Space, Planet Labs, Virgin Galactic, SpaceLogistics, Axiom Space, Spire Global, Privateer, Astroscale, Viasat, Space for Humanity, Interstellar Lab, Eutelsat, OrbitFab, Seraphim Space, Secure World Foundation, Exolaunch, XPrize, AstroAccess, and the White House, among others, this documentary offers a rare insight into the entire NewSpace economy beyond Elon Musk and SpaceX.
By participating in the Kickstarter campaign, backers can access exciting rewards, such as sending their photos (or actual DNA) to the Moon on a SpaceX rocket with Firefly, launching in early 2024. With various pledge levels, there are opportunities for everyone to become a part of this monumental journey.
Torsten Hoffman, the award-winning German/Australian filmmaker behind “Fortitude,” has a history of identifying trends and changes in the market, sharing his insights with the public through his documentaries, such as "Cryptopia" (2020) and "Bitcoin: The End of Money as We Know It" (2015) which introduced global audiences to Bitcoin.
Join the NewSpace revolution and be part of the future. Uncover the future of space exploration, support the Kickstarter campaign for "Fortitude: Forging the Trillion Dollar Space Economy," and help bring this dynamic documentary to life. Multiverse Media is the co-production partner, and Screen Australia supported the project in 2021.
To learn more and to support "Fortitude," please visit the Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fortitudemovie/fortitude-forging-the-trillion-dollar-space-economy
About Torsten Hoffman
Torsten Hoffmann is an award-winning documentary filmmaker covering emerging technologies. His previous feature documentary, "Cryptopia," is on Netflix Europe, Amazon Prime (120 countries), and major broadcast TV channels worldwide. Torsten and his team have filmed 82 interviews on four continents to cover the most interesting people, perils, and promises of NewSpace. “Fortitude” can now be supported on Kickstarter. Sign up for updates at FortitudeMovie.com and follow Torsten on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook with the handle @TorstenHQ.
Michelle Czernin von Chudenitz
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
+1 424-335-4734
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
"Fortitude: Forging the Trillion Dollar Space Economy" In-depth documentary about the People, Perils & Promises behind the trillion-dollar "NewSpace" economy.