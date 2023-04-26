Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,375 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,814 in the last 365 days.

Discover Trillion Dollar Space Economy in "Fortitude," a Groundbreaking Doc by Award-Winning Filmmaker Torsten Hoffman

Official poster for Torsten Hoffman's upcoming documentary "Fortitude: Forging the Trillion Dollar Space Economy"

Discover the trillion-dollar space economy through Torsten Hoffman's upcoming documentary "Fortitude." FortitudeMovie #NewSpace #SpaceExploration

Photo of Award Winning Filmmaker Torsten Hoffman reveals the the trillion-dollar space economy in his upcoming documentary "Fortitude."

Award Winning Filmmaker Torsten Hoffman unveils the new, trillion-dollar space economy in his upcoming documentary "Fortitude." #FortitudeMovie #NewSpace #SpaceExploration

Photo collage of interviewees. Discover the untold stories behind the trillion-dollar off-world industry in Torsten Hoffman's "Fortitude."

Discover the untold stories behind the trillion-dollar off-world industry in award-winning filmmaker, Torsten Hoffman's upcoming documentary "Fortitude." #FortitudeMovie #NewSpace #SpaceExploration

Photo of award-winning filmmaker Torsten Hoffman and renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Discover insights from leaders in the emerging trillion dollar space industry including renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson in award winning filmmaker Torsten Hoffman's upcoming documentary "Fortitude." #FortitudeMovie #NewSpace #SpaceExploration

Photo of Torsten Hoffman on the deck of an observatory, looking toward the sky. Space enthusiasts unite! Join the NewSpace revolution and help bring Torsten Hoffman's dynamic documentary "Fortitude" to life. Learn about the people, perils, and promises be

Space enthusiasts unite! Join the NewSpace revolution and help bring Torsten Hoffman's dynamic documentary "Fortitude" to life. Learn about the people, perils, and promises behind the trillion-dollar space industry. Support the Kickstarter campaign now. #FortitudeMovie

Filmmaker Torsten Hoffmann's "Fortitude" explores trillion-dollar Space industry. Kickstarter supporters can launch DNA to the Moon on a SpaceX rocket.

Building on the success of my previous film CRYPTOPIA which dove into the world of blockchain technology, I am thrilled to announce my next film FORTITUDE which explores the emerging NewSpace economy.”
— Torsten Hoffman, Award-Winning Filmmaker
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning independent filmmaker Torsten Hoffman and his international team are excited to announce the launch of their Kickstarter campaign for the groundbreaking documentary "Fortitude: Forging the Trillion Dollar Space Economy." Three years after the global success of Cryptopia in the controversial blockchain industry, the German/Australian director now explores the people, perils, and promises behind the emerging NewSpace industry, where influential individuals with utopian ideas and vast fortunes are forging a trillion-dollar off-world industry that inspires millions back here on Earth.

With more than 80 interviews conducted on four continents, "Fortitude" is over 90% complete, showcasing the risks, investments, and innovations turning science fiction into science fact. As independent filmmakers, the production team has maintained creative freedom and financial risks but now seeks support to bring the project over the line through its Kickstarter campaign.

“Fortitude” offers a unique look at the Earth-to-Space economy (rockets and astronauts), the Space-to-Earth economy (satellite services and data), and the newly emerging Space-to-Space economy (private space stations, in-orbit services, asteroid mining). The film also explores the level of government involvement in the privatization of space.

Featuring representatives from NASA, ESA, U.S. State Department, UKSA, United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, RocketLab, Voyager Space, Planet Labs, Virgin Galactic, SpaceLogistics, Axiom Space, Spire Global, Privateer, Astroscale, Viasat, Space for Humanity, Interstellar Lab, Eutelsat, OrbitFab, Seraphim Space, Secure World Foundation, Exolaunch, XPrize, AstroAccess, and the White House, among others, this documentary offers a rare insight into the entire NewSpace economy beyond Elon Musk and SpaceX.

By participating in the Kickstarter campaign, backers can access exciting rewards, such as sending their photos (or actual DNA) to the Moon on a SpaceX rocket with Firefly, launching in early 2024. With various pledge levels, there are opportunities for everyone to become a part of this monumental journey.

Torsten Hoffman, the award-winning German/Australian filmmaker behind “Fortitude,” has a history of identifying trends and changes in the market, sharing his insights with the public through his documentaries, such as "Cryptopia" (2020) and "Bitcoin: The End of Money as We Know It" (2015) which introduced global audiences to Bitcoin.

Join the NewSpace revolution and be part of the future. Uncover the future of space exploration, support the Kickstarter campaign for "Fortitude: Forging the Trillion Dollar Space Economy," and help bring this dynamic documentary to life. Multiverse Media is the co-production partner, and Screen Australia supported the project in 2021.

To learn more and to support "Fortitude," please visit the Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fortitudemovie/fortitude-forging-the-trillion-dollar-space-economy

About Torsten Hoffman
Torsten Hoffmann is an award-winning documentary filmmaker covering emerging technologies. His previous feature documentary, "Cryptopia," is on Netflix Europe, Amazon Prime (120 countries), and major broadcast TV channels worldwide. Torsten and his team have filmed 82 interviews on four continents to cover the most interesting people, perils, and promises of NewSpace. “Fortitude” can now be supported on Kickstarter. Sign up for updates at FortitudeMovie.com and follow Torsten on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook with the handle @TorstenHQ.

Michelle Czernin von Chudenitz
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
+1 424-335-4734
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

"Fortitude: Forging the Trillion Dollar Space Economy" In-depth documentary about the People, Perils & Promises behind the trillion-dollar "NewSpace" economy.

You just read:

Discover Trillion Dollar Space Economy in "Fortitude," a Groundbreaking Doc by Award-Winning Filmmaker Torsten Hoffman

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more