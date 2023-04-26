Convoso Wins Customer Service Stevie® Award for Another Year
The 17th Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service has honored Convoso as the Bronze Winner for Front-Line Customer Service Teams for technology industries.
We’ve built an outstanding program to help customers succeed, from onboarding to technical support to customer success. I’m so proud of our teams' dedication to the needs and success of our customers.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Convoso, leading provider of outbound contact center solutions, has received the Bronze Stevie® Award for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year for technology industries. This represents the third Stevie award for the martech pioneer over the past three years.
— Meg Mananian, Convoso CRO
“We really appreciate this recognition by the Stevie Awards,” said Meg Mananian, Chief Revenue Officer at Convoso. “Putting customers first has always been a core value at Convoso. We’ve built an outstanding program to help our customers succeed, from onboarding to technical support to customer success. I’m so proud of our teams. Their dedication to the needs and success of our customers are the reason we've been honored with this award.“
The annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, March 3.
Data Driven Support for Convoso Customers
“Over the last few years, we adopted a new Customer Success CRM that gives us insight into the ‘health’ of each customer account,” said Ron Griguts, Director of Customer Success at Convoso. “With this tool we can see whether or not the customer is hitting their goals in contact rates and conversions. Our support team can now more effectively & proactively manage client portfolios with higher levels of accountability, create more educational and informative content, develop segmentation and automation, and monitor crucial KPIs on the daily.”
Since changing to a data-driven approach to account maintenance, the Customer Success organization has been maintaining customer satisfaction (NPS of 95% YTD) in the face of a 147% increase in support ticket volume.
To learn more, visit Convoso's Customer Support page.
The 2023 Stevie Awards Competition
More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.
“The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success.”
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.
About Convoso
Convoso is the industry leader of omnichannel contact center software for sales and lead generation teams. Since 2006, Convoso has continuously innovated its cloud based dialer solution to help outbound call centers drive profitability while supporting compliance with TCPA and other regulations. Convoso’s IVA is now in Beta. Convoso plans to unveil several new strategic initiatives in the coming months as part of its Build/Buy/Partner roadmap for growth and expansion. The firm is putting together a world-class Corporate Governance framework to enable and incorporate these changes.
Cory Plachy
Convoso
+1 626-466-2161
email us here