35 MILLION- DOLLAR REMODELED SCOTTSDALE CIVIC CENTER TO HOST SCOTTSDALE ARIZONA JAZZ FESTIVAL

3939 N Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

The Arizona Jazz Festival is supported by Mayor David Ortega of Scottsdale, Mayor Corey D. Woods of Tempe, and Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner of Paradise Valley.

We are passionate about our belief that every child in Arizona has the right to high-quality music education.” — Dr. William "Doc" Jones

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCOTTSDALE ARIZONA JAZZ FESTIVAL FOUNDER DR. WILLIAMS “DOC” JONES SECURES FORTUNE 500 COMPANY FOR VIP TABLE BUY OUT

INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY FOUNDATION PARTNERS WITH LOCAL JAZZ DAY ARIZONA FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR “DOC” JONES

The Arizona Jazz Festival is supported by Mayor David Ortega of Scottsdale, Mayor Corey D. Woods of Tempe, and Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner of Paradise Valley.

WHAT: For over 10 years the International Jazz Day AZ Foundation has brought families and jazz enthusiasts from all over the world and levels of society together to enjoy a peaceful day in the park. With recognition from the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, this prolific effort is instrumental in raising awareness of how music literacy promotes the youth to listen, create and express themselves – while attendees revel in the melodic sounds and vibes of award winning, esteemed jazz artist and musicians from around the globe. The beautifully redesigned Scottsdale Civic Center boast three stages with tantalizing cuisine and beverages, which will be available through a host of top-shelf world and regional food vendors from Italy, London, New Orleans, Japan, and more.

WHO: Molinas 32st Allstars, Mario Abney, Donald Harrison, Azar Lawrence Experience, Jazz, Funk, Soul (feat. Jeff Lorber/Paul Jackson Jr/ Everette Harp), Neaman Lyles, Ken Koshio and Fred Boswell Jr., Yuko Mabuchi, Carlos Rivas y Mexsal Latin Explosion, and Incognito

WHEN: Saturday April 29 – Sunday April 30, 2023 (2 days)

TIME: 1PM – 10PM GMT

WHERE: 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251 - Scottsdale Civic Center

WHY: In 2001, Dr. William, “Doc” established the Next Student Academy, a 501c3 organization that makes music education and instruments accessible to students from kindergarten through college. He’d further partner with Charter schools and community organizations in Arizona to create and develop jazz programs and produce jazz festivals to bring attention to this cause.

Visit scottsdalejazzfest.org for more information about the event artists' lineup and how to purchase tickets. Tickets start at $50, single-day Premium seats /$75 - $175, VIP single- day pass /$250, VIP Experience single-day/ $375. Funds from the festival go to support Next Student Academy and Molina School of Jazz After School programs. https://nextstudentacademyofthearts.com/

Contact: jazzdayaz@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scottsdalejazzfest/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/scottsdaleazgov/status/1645473707983519746