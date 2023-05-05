Tiffany Haddish's She Ready Foundation will honor Dr. George Fraser at the 1st Annual Prom Gala on May 19th

SHE READY FOUNDATION Dr. George C Fraser

Tiffany Haddish’s She Ready Foundation is set to honor Dr. George C Fraser at the 1st Annual Prom Gala for Celebrities and Public Figures

Know your worth. Then add tax” — Dr. George C Fraser

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. George C. Fraser, Chairman and CEO of FraserNet Inc. is being honored at Tiffany Haddish’s 1st annual She Ready Foundation “Prom Gala, A Night Under the Stars” charity event, which will be held on May 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.

Dr. Fraser has written 7 best-selling books which are featured in the “African American Literature Book Club” and has been featured on 8 national magazine covers. He’s also received over 350 awards and citations to include: Induction into the Minority Business Hall of Fame and Museum. In 2002, Dr. Fraser founded the award-winning annual Power Networking Conference, one of black America's largest conferences.

With 3 Honorary Doctorate Degrees, a Chaplaincy, and an Ambassadorship, Dr. Fraser continues to make profound strides in his career and in 2016, President Obama awarded Dr. Fraser the “Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award”, and in 2022, he would receive an additional Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden.

At 2 years old Fraser was orphaned and put into toxic foster homes for a total of 16 years. He was counted out and not considered college material so he was sent to a vocational school and got a diploma in carpentry--the rest is history. Dr. Fraser has ALWAYS believed, “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish and God has great plans for each of us, we must simply listen for his voice, follow directions, overcome the obstacles, and stay the course.”

Just like Tiffany Haddish, who came from foster care, both admire the line from the iconic Canadian rapper/ singer/ songwriter and producer Drake, “Started from the bottom now we’re here!” And that is why She Ready Foundation is proud to honor Dr. Fraser with the Legacy Connector Award inspiring us to take wings and fly but always connect to our roots.

As an Elder, Dr. Fraser has used his massive network and influence to launch in 2019 the first global virtual nation called Fraser Nation: Citizens of Generational Wealth. His final monumental act is leading the charge to build the first virtual and brick & mortar Black Business Hall of Fame & Museum to include The Global Center for Black Entrepreneurial Leadership.

About the Foundation: She Ready Foundation was founded as a California 501c3 in 2019 by producer / actor / comedian Tiffany Haddish and serves as the voice of children who are impacted by foster care and suffering in silence.

She Ready Foundation presents the Celebrity and Public Figure Adult Prom Gala - “A Night Under the Stars” is being executive produced by Dr. Gordon and Casey Thomas, associate produced by Curtisha Thomas, Allayah Beamon and the She Ready Foundation board members.

