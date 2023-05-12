Paris Hilton, George C. Fraser, Lisa Frank, and Jason Lee will be honored by Tiffany Haddish’s She Ready Foundation

We inspire, protect and provide resources to youth impacted by foster care

Paris Hilton, George C. Fraser, Lisa Frank, Jason Lee to be honored by Tiffany Haddish’s She Ready Foundation’s 1st Annual Prom Gala, “A NIGHT UNDER THE STARS”

I want people to have a good and fun experience” — Tiffany Haddish

Burbank, CA. – May 11, 2023; In celebration of Foster Care Awareness Month, Tiffany Haddish – founder of the She Ready Foundation, will host the 1st annual “Prom Gala, A Night Under the Stars”. There’ll be surprise celebrity appearances and performances, a live auction, giveaways, awards and exclusive brand activations at this star- studded gala for the who’s who in Hollywood, politics and neighboring communities.

This private event, at a secret location, will have a special guest DJ performance by Paris Hilton alongside the house deejays - DJ Disco, DJ G-Mix, and music by the Wylde Bunch. Honorees include best - selling author, entrepreneur and speaker Dr. George C. Fraser, business woman Lisa Frank and social media personality Jason Lee. Guests and supporters will satisfy their cravings with appetizing cuisine by Chef D, and delectable treats by Chef Lance that’s pleasing to their sophisticated palates. Belse Wines, Elevate Tequila, and Neft Vodka will keep everyone in great spirits. Art activations will be presented by Inner City Arts and internationally acclaimed artist Aaron Stansberry. Silent and live auction experiences are provided by Ashanti Kingdom and Jay Leno, with items from best contemporary and modern works from the Patrick Jones Gallery. Afro Unicorn and PayPal will provide special takeaways, and EstateX will deliver exclusive offerings.

And this is only the beginning of what’s to come for this momentous celebration.

This charitable event supports youth impacted by the foster care system with proceeds going towards luggage, scholarships, paid summer internships, tutoring and other opportunities. This monumental gathering also provides the prom experience for celebrities and public figures who were unable to participate in their own during the pinnacle of their teen wonder years, while supporting and making an impact for a meaningful cause.

Additional donors and sponsors include: UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, The LA Sentinel, The Little Market, Coca- Cola, L.A. Tribune, and more!

About the Foundation: She Ready Foundation was founded as a California 501c3 in 2019 by producer / actor / comedian Tiffany Haddish and serves as the voice of children who are impacted by foster care and suffering in silence. Adapting the belief of its’ founder that, "Every child who is removed from their home deserve to have a suitcase, a safe place to lay their head, and a platform to follow their dreams. Our mission to inspire, protect and provide resources for youth impacted by foster care. Our vision is closely tied and is that one day every child will be connected in a loving and supportive environment – in or out of foster care -- so that they can dare to dream and live those dreams.

She Ready Foundation presents the Adult Prom - “A Night Under the Stars” is executive produced by Dr. Gordon and Casey Thomas, in collaboration with She Ready Foundation.

