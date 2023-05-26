EstateX Donates Financial Literacy Education and 25k of Passive Income to Tiffany Haddish's She Ready Foundation

Distrupting The Future of Real Estate Investment Steve Beckford EstateX Partner and Tiffany Haddish Snoop Dogg Tiffany Haddish and Paris Hilton

EstateX Donates Financial Literacy Education and 25k of Passive Income in Real Estate at Tiffany Haddish's She Ready Foundation's 1st Annual Prom Gala.

We're not only gifting them with the education of passive income, but we're also giving them real estate to put their education and teachings into practice so they can level their lives” — Steve Beckford

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, May 19, 2023, EstateX donated the compelling gift of financial literacy with a lifetime membership to their platform for Tiffany Haddish's She Ready Foundation’s youth at the 1st annual She Ready Foundation Prom Gala, “A Night Under The Stars”, held at the BeeHive by SoLa. “The current education system is more like indoctrination. It teaches you how to be an employee, but nothing about financial literacy. EstateX will bridge this gap”, says EstateX Partner Steve Beckford.

EstateX's financial literacy contribution was accompanied with a $25,000 - 5x2 foot check, which grants 250 youth with the opportunity to invest and personally own fractions of selected commercial or residential real estate around the world- which aids in the education and development of building financial wealth for the underserved foster youth community. With Tiffany, Snoop and Paris cheering "Bring In The Check!" in celebration, Steve Beckford’s business partner who was the EP/PM of the gala knew it was a no brainer to have EstateX involved because of its historic movement of being the first of its kind real estate company built on the blockchain- and Tiffany's foundation being the first of its kind to benefit foster youth through a myriad of powerful resources.

With over $200,000 raised, the prom gala - which was a complete success in bringing forth awareness and money in honor of Foster Care Awareness Month, provided a pop-up prom experience for invite-only guests who could not participate in their own prom during the pinnacle of their teen wonder years, while in support of the meaningful cause.

As stars, public figures and notable guests arrived in gowns and customized suits ready to raise money and have a good time doing it, they hit the blue carpet in notability to the cause, the red carpet for photo- opps, donned corsages and boutonnieres, took prom pics, danced in high spirits to popular songs while enjoying passed hors d'oeuvres, a champagne wall, an art activation and each other’s conversation and company till doors opened at 7:30pm.

After a plated dinner, a dessert bar perfect for a sweet tooth, sentiments from the She Ready Foundation interns, a prestigious award ceremony for honorees Goerge C Fraser, Lisa Frank and Jason Lee, an action packed live auction with items from Tiffany Haddish, the Ashanti Kingdom and Jay Leno- with one celebrity hysterically outbidding another, it sparked the excitement of Jimmy Kimmel enough to win the bid. Comedians Jo Koy and Bert Kreishner matched fund for fund in donation banter- which made Kimmel return for round 2 matching their donation at 25k. R&B singer Mario gave an epic acapella and musical performance, and guests signed an art canvas during a live activation in ode to the prom gala. Paris Hilton joined in pledging 20k from her 11:11 company while she DJ’d the hottest tracks, and with a surprise momentuous show from Snoop who pledged 20k from his Death Row Records company, prepared EstateX to take this epochal event to its peak and blow the roof off.

This charitable event catered to foster youth impacted by the foster care system, with proceeds going towards luggage, scholarships, paid summer internships, tutoring, resources and other opportunities. EstateX founder Bart de Bruijn was enthusiastic in saying, “The synergies with what we at EstateX are doing with financial literacy and providing communities with easy, accessible and innovative investing platforms fits perfectly with She Ready Foundation’s foster program”.

She Ready Foundation famous and notable faces in attendance included: ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, "Party Animal" comedian Bert Kreischer, 2024 U.S. Republican Presidential candidate Barak Zilberberg, The Underground Railroad's Emmy-nominated Mychal-Bella Rayne Bowman, Olympic Gold Medalist Al Joyner, Premiere Stand-Up comedian Jo Koy, The Daily Show’s Dulcé Sloan, Get Out actor/comedian Lil Rel Howery, Wednesday’s Child Christine Devine, Stomp the Yard's Columbus Short, Real Husbands of Hollywood's creator/writer /producer/comedian Chris Spencer, and L.A.'s Finest's Duane Martin to name a few.

ABOUT EstateX: Featured on the cover of the worlds largest crypto magazine- Crypto Weekly, Forbes, Fox, Yahoo Finance, Apple News, Market Watch and more, EstateX is set to be the biggest disrupter to the $300 trillion real estate industry. EstateX makes investing in real estate simple, affordable and instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere. EstateX provides an enormous range of benefits and is set to revolutionize the future of property investment, lending and ownership.

