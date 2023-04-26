Northern Cyprus - The "Hidden Pearl" of the Mediterranean

North Cyprus - Paradise for Investors Salamis Ruins North Cyprus Paradise North Cyprus

Northern Cyprus - The paradise awakens and attracts more and more europeans, which are looking for a safe place to invest or retire.

LONG BEACH, ISKELE, NORTHERN CYPRUS, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to Northern Cyprus, a lot of prejudices are heard: Northern Cyprus is unsafe, Northern Cyprus is not recognized or even Northern Cyprus is part of Turkey. Well, without exaggerating, it can be confidently said that a large part of these prejudices are undoubtedly spread and circulated by the Republic of Cyprus, i.e. the "southern" and officially "recognized" part of the island (its own designation). Understandably, many inhabitants there hope that with an annexation of northern Cyprus to the south they would return to prosperity and all would be well again. It is a good job that the politicians have done there for years in cooperation with the predominant Orthodox Church. All politicians in Southern Cyprus had to do was point the finger at Northern Cyprus long enough and hard enough and claim in the election campaign that all economic and social problems would be solved again with the annexation of Northern Cyprus to the South and the votes were already secure. Voters are impressionable and want to cling to illusions, as the past has shown time and again. Especially when it comes to illusions that "the others" are to blame for their own bad situation. The reality, however, is clearly different.

The Republic of Cyprus, i.e. the "recognized" and "EU member" part of the island in the Mediterranean, a few years ago, when a realistic chance of a solution to the Cyprus question was within reach, let the talks burst with excessive demands and virtually even forced Northern Cyprus to change its policy to the effect that, after well over 40 years of searching for a federal solution, it gave up this option of reunification into a federal state and now set itself the goal of working towards international recognition. A goal that until then was not even on the agenda or under discussion. But what else could be done if the self-confidence of this part of the island was not to be shattered and the people living there forced to accept a solution that would have led to another uncertain future?

More than ever before, Northern Cyprus began to make a more conscious international appearance, concluded trade agreements, opened itself further to investors from the West or to tourism outside the previous core countries of Turkey or the Arab states. So it is not surprising that within a few years Northern Cyprus succeeded in shedding the image of a rather backward country and has meanwhile developed into a destination that also attracts more and more Europeans when it comes to finding a suitable and, above all, cheap place for their own retirement under palm trees. The very favorable cost of living compared to Europe and the mild climate with over 330 days of sunshine a year all year round are attracting more and more people. In addition, there is the cosmopolitan, warm culture of the local people, who often welcome visitors with a warmth that immediately gives them the feeling of having arrived "at home". However, Northern Cyprus not only offers a paradisiacal lifestyle with its dreamlike nature and kilometer-long beaches, it is also one of the safest countries in the world and has an excellent health system.

The relative ease of access to the island via its own airport, Ercan, or Larnaca Airport in the south of the island make Northern Cyprus particularly interesting for Europeans. They can enter the country without any problems and usually also obtain a permanent residence permit without any difficulties. The "hidden pearl" in the Mediterranean, as Northern Cyprus is often called by those who have found their new home there, is experiencing an almost mad race to catch up in terms of modernization.

Especially in the real estate sector, this development is clearly noticeable and without exaggerating, this development can certainly be compared to Mallorca at the end of the 80s or Antalya at the end of the 90s. Some real estate investors even see the new Dubai emerging here, and anyone visiting the island for the first time and going to one of the up-and-coming regions there, such as Long Beach Iskele, will agree with this opinion.

It has long been recognized by the big top dogs in the construction sector, such as the NOYANLAR Group, that Northern Cyprus is currently on the way to the top league when it comes to Europeans finding an advantageous and safe place for their investment or retirement. The infrastructure created in the new projects and the amenities to be found there no longer have to fear comparison with other luxury projects in Dubai or Singapore and continue to set new standards on the island. These projects are equally interesting for retirees and investors. The retiree finds all the amenities he needs to live here and the investor can be pleased that the increasing popularity of precisely these regions on the island not only increasingly attracts Western tourists, but also new buyers looking for a ready-made property. Clever investors thus take advantage of the opportunity and buy their property even before construction begins with significantly lower prices and then only have to sit back and wait until the construction of a project has progressed so far that the prospective buyer realizes what he is buying - At that time then with significantly higher prices. But even those investors who shy away from this speculative business can find excellent returns in Northern Cyprus - namely in renting. Whether long-term or holiday rentals, yields can be achieved in North Cyprus that are in the standard double-digit range on the capital invested, provided one is invested in the right region, such as Long Beach Iskele. And that already now, with the "awakening" of this "hidden pearl" in the Mediterranean.

The stage is set for a successful future in Northern Cyprus - And as so often in life, it's just a matter of jumping on the bandwagon in time. More information you can get here: