Prodly Adds Data Deployment Templates for Conga, FinancialForce, TaskRay, Kaptio, and Continuous Technologies
Prodly allows us to complete these deployments 80 percent faster, and their extensive library of Salesforce app templates dramatically shortens go-live time for all types of projects.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prodly, the next-gen DevOps platform for change management in Salesforce, is pleased to announce it has added deployment templates for Conga Composer, FinancialForce PSA, TaskRay, Kaptio, and Continuous Usage Consumption Revenue Models. With these new additions, Prodly customers can fully automate deployments for substantially more of their Salesforce applications and realize an even greater ROI.
As the most comprehensive “clicks, not code” DevOps platform for Salesforce, Prodly DevOps already included automation templates for many highly complex Salesforce data models, including Salesforce CPQ and Billing, Advanced Approvals, Knowledge Articles, B2B Commerce, and Salesforce Field Service. The company also offers pre-built templates for seeding sandboxes with Sales and Service Cloud data.
"Manually deploying a Salesforce CPQ solution can take days, and it requires a lot of consultant dedication and testing to eliminate risks," said Dan Molgaard, CPQ Architect at Slalom. "Prodly allows us to complete these deployments 80 percent faster, and their extensive library of Salesforce app templates dramatically shortens go-live time for all types of projects. We initially partnered with Prodly to provide our teams with a leading alternative to the time-consuming and error-prone deployment processes used on many projects, and are finding more opportunities to educate and enable our teams to use the tool, which in turn financially impacts both our business and our customers positively."
“It’s our mission to take the complexity out of managing Salesforce, and we know that apps play a big part in how organizations extend the platform for their needs,” said Max Rudman, CEO of Prodly. “By continuously expanding our selection of automation templates for popular Salesforce apps, we’re making it easy for customers to accelerate the time to value of their investments.”
Lean more about Prodly at the Salesforce World Tour in New York on May 4, 2023.
