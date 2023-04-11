Prodly Named Fastest Implementation Product for Enterprise Continuous Integration Software in G2 Spring 2023 Reports
Customers Prefer Prodly’s Go-Live Time to That of Legacy DevOps Platforms
We strive to make the implementation of our solution as streamlined and painless as possible to accelerate time to value for our customers.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prodly, the next-gen DevOps platform for change management in Salesforce, is proud to announce that the Prodly DevOps suite of products has once again been recognized as the Fastest Implementation Product for Enterprise in the Continuous Integration Software category by G2. G2 is the world’s premier tech marketplace featuring peer-to-peer reviews of business software and services.
— Max Rudman, CEO of Prodly
This is the second consecutive time Prodly has been awarded this honor. With an average go-live time of two weeks, Prodly’s implementation time is significantly shorter than that of legacy DevOps tools such as Gearset, whose average go-live time can exceed two months.
“We’re incredibly grateful for this recognition,” said Max Rudman, CEO of Prodly. “We strive to make the implementation of our solution as streamlined and painless as possible to accelerate time to value for our customers. In the past two quarters, we’ve invested considerable resources in our customer success team, and the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our customers validates that we’re on the right track.”
In addition, Prodly DevOps was distinguished as a Momentum Leader for Cloud Migration Software, as well as a Leader in the Mid-Market Report for Cloud Migration Software.
Prodly DevOps was also named a High Performing Product in more than 20 categories of the G2 Spring 2023 Reports, including DevOps Platforms; Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business Continuous Integration Software; and Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business Continuous Deployment Software. It outperformed market leaders in regard to several customer satisfaction metrics, including ease of doing business with, quality of support, and likelihood to recommend.
ABOUT PRODLY
Prodly enables Salesforce teams to increase productivity by 80 percent while reducing risk up to 30 percent by putting next-gen DevOps into the hands of admins and citizen developers. By reimagining the change management experience, Prodly delivers greater business agility, governance, and compliance without straining IT. The company’s DevOps offering has rapidly expanded from a CPQ data deployment tool to include solutions for modern Salesforce DevOps, data migration, sandbox seeding, and SOX compliance. Prodly sets the standard for low-code DevOps and can be implemented 20 times faster than traditional applications.
Prodly powers change management workflows for high-growth and Fortune 100 companies, including American Express, Stanley Black & Decker, Cardinal Health, Nutanix, Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, DoorDash, Mastercard, and Snowflake. The company is privately held and based in Palo Alto, California with global operations. For more information, visit prodly.co.
