Prodly DevOps Now Available on Atlassian Marketplace

Prodly DevOps for Jira integrates Salesforce deployments with Jira issues to accelerate development.

Quickly tag Jira issues to Salesforce deployments with Prodly DevOps

Jira App Seamlessly Integrates Work Management Into Salesforce Release Process

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prodly, the next-gen DevOps platform for Salesforce, today announced the general availability of Prodly DevOps for Jira. Prodly customers can now easily see every deployment associated with Jira issues and even initiate new deployments from within Jira.

Prodly DevOps, a low-code release management solution for Salesforce, enables customers to increase development productivity by 80 percent while reducing risk up to 30 percent. With Prodly’s new Jira application, customers can eliminate the manual work necessary for keeping issues in sync with work in development to realize even greater efficiencies.

“The Jira application has been one of the most requested features from customers and partners, so we’re excited to launch it on the Atlassian Marketplace,” said Sean Crowley, CRO at Prodly. “With the ability to seamlessly manage and track changes from request through delivery, customers are able to automate more of the change management process and spend more time on development.”

“On average, companies use 254 different SaaS applications to run their business, and it’s more complicated than ever for IT teams to manage their tech stacks. Our mission is to take the complexity out of managing all enterprise software so customers can accelerate innovation without sacrificing the security and compliance controls necessary to protect the business and its customers. Today is an exciting step forward in delivering on this vision, not just within Salesforce, but now in the Atlassian ecosystem, too,” explained Max Rudman, CEO of Prodly.

Prodly DevOps for Jira is immediately available for customers on the Plus and Enterprise editions of Prodly DevOps. Customers can install Prodly DevOps for Jira on the Atlassian Marketplace.

Hayley Coxon
Prodly
+1 303-720-6046
Prodly DevOps for Jira

About

Prodly enables Salesforce teams to increase productivity by 80 percent while reducing risk up to 30 percent by putting next-gen DevOps into the hands of admins and citizen developers. By reimagining the change management experience, Prodly delivers greater business agility, governance, and compliance without straining IT. The company’s DevOps offering has rapidly expanded from a CPQ data deployment tool to include solutions for modern Salesforce DevOps, data migration, sandbox seeding, and SOX compliance. Prodly sets the standard for low-code DevOps and can be implemented 20 times faster than traditional applications. Prodly powers change management workflows for high-growth and Fortune 100 companies, including American Express, Expedia, Stanley Black & Decker, Cardinal Health, Nutanix, Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, Verizon, DoorDash, and Snowflake. The company is privately held and based in Palo Alto, California with global operations. For more information, visit prodly.co.

