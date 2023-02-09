Prodly DevOps Now Available on Atlassian Marketplace
Prodly DevOps for Jira integrates Salesforce deployments with Jira issues to accelerate development.
Jira App Seamlessly Integrates Work Management Into Salesforce Release Process
With the ability to seamlessly manage and track changes from request through delivery, customers are able to automate more of the change management process and spend more time on development.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prodly, the next-gen DevOps platform for Salesforce, today announced the general availability of Prodly DevOps for Jira. Prodly customers can now easily see every deployment associated with Jira issues and even initiate new deployments from within Jira.
Prodly DevOps, a low-code release management solution for Salesforce, enables customers to increase development productivity by 80 percent while reducing risk up to 30 percent. With Prodly’s new Jira application, customers can eliminate the manual work necessary for keeping issues in sync with work in development to realize even greater efficiencies.
“The Jira application has been one of the most requested features from customers and partners, so we’re excited to launch it on the Atlassian Marketplace,” said Sean Crowley, CRO at Prodly. “With the ability to seamlessly manage and track changes from request through delivery, customers are able to automate more of the change management process and spend more time on development.”
“On average, companies use 254 different SaaS applications to run their business, and it’s more complicated than ever for IT teams to manage their tech stacks. Our mission is to take the complexity out of managing all enterprise software so customers can accelerate innovation without sacrificing the security and compliance controls necessary to protect the business and its customers. Today is an exciting step forward in delivering on this vision, not just within Salesforce, but now in the Atlassian ecosystem, too,” explained Max Rudman, CEO of Prodly.
Prodly DevOps for Jira is immediately available for customers on the Plus and Enterprise editions of Prodly DevOps. Customers can install Prodly DevOps for Jira on the Atlassian Marketplace.
