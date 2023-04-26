Submit Release
SABESP – NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Filing of Form 20F 2022 with the SEC

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS) (the "Company"), one of the largest water and sewage service providers in the world based on the number of customers, hereby announces that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2022 Annual Report is available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and on the Company's Investor Relations website (ri.sabesp.com.br/en/).

In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2022 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from the Investor Relations area, by sending an email to: sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br.

Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8793
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br

