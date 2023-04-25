Rutland Barracks / Retail Theft - Unlawful Trespass

There were 2,465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,226 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4002491
TROOPER: Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 04/24/2023 1908 hours
LOCATION: Dicks Sporting Goods / 320 US Route 7 South, Rutland Town, VT
TOWN: Rutland
OFFENSE(S): Retail Theft / Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED
OPERATOR: Adam Hornbeck
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a retail theft from the Dicks Sporting Goods Rutland store, with the alleged offender leaving the scene in a vehicle. Prior to arrival, Troopers were notified members from the Pittsford Police Department were in contact with the unidentified male and vehicle in the City of Rutland, Vermont.
Upon arrival, Troopers determined Adam Hornbeck had stolen merchandise from the Dicks Sporting Goods and had fled from officers of the Pittsford Police Department prior to reported theft. Hornbeck was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Hornbeck was given a citation for the aforementioned charges and released to the custody of the Pittsford Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/10/2023 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks