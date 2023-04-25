Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Retail Theft - Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B4002491

TROOPER: Ray Domingus                             

STATION: Rutland                

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 04/24/2023 1908 hours

LOCATION: Dicks Sporting Goods / 320 US Route 7 South, Rutland Town, VT

TOWN: Rutland

OFFENSE(S): Retail Theft / Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED

OPERATOR: Adam Hornbeck

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a retail theft from the Dicks Sporting Goods Rutland store, with the alleged offender leaving the scene in a vehicle. Prior to arrival, Troopers were notified members from the Pittsford Police Department were in contact with the unidentified male and vehicle in the City of Rutland, Vermont.

 

Upon arrival, Troopers determined Adam Hornbeck had stolen merchandise from the Dicks Sporting Goods and had fled from officers of the Pittsford Police Department prior to reported theft. Hornbeck was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Hornbeck was given a citation for the aforementioned charges and released to the custody of the Pittsford Police Department.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/10/2023 at 1000 hours         

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

 

