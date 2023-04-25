Phase 3 of the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct Improvements project begins April 28

Main, News Posted on Apr 25, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oʻahu motorists that Phase 3 of the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct Improvements project will begin on Friday night, April 28. Two to three lanes will be closed weekly in the westbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and Ke‘ehi Interchange, Wednesday nights through Sunday nights, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., nightly.

Roadwork in the eastbound direction has been substantially completed during Phase 2, and construction will begin in the westbound direction, for Phase 3. Westbound improvements involve deck repairs, expansion joint repairs, installation of sealer and surface overlay on the onramps and offramps, installation of concrete overlay on the Airport Viaduct, and pavement markings.

On-ramp and off-ramp closures will be needed for Phase 3, and the public will be notified in advance once the schedule is set. Roadwork is estimated to be completed by August 2024, weather-permitting.

HDOT reminds motorists to allow for extra travel time, drive with caution, and follow all traffic control signs in the area. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. First responders and TheBus have been notified and will be allowed through the work zone.

