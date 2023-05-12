Gilbert (Arizona) Public Schools Reduces Hands-on Work with OpenGov eProcurement Software
The small Purchasing staff in Gilbert (AZ) Public Schools had limited bandwidth to create bids. OpenGov eProcurement software does the work of many hands.ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The short-staffed Gilbert (AZ) Public Schools’ Purchasing Department needed to reduce manual work by implementing new technology, so officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities and school districts, on eProcurement software.
The School District serves more than 33,000 students in 39 schools across the Arizona communities of Gilbert, Chandler, and Mesa. The Purchasing Department’s small staff could only release 15 solicitations a year due to its limited bandwidth and cumbersome manual system. What’s more, stakeholders had to come together in one room for bid openings and evaluation, a difficult task for such a large District. District leaders chose OpenGov Procurement as a partner with a goal to issue more RFPs annually, specifically for commodities.
With OpenGov Procurement, staff will reduce the time it takes to develop RFPs, thanks to automated, collaborative guided workflows and intelligent boilerplates. Staff will likely spend 75% less time writing RFPs and bids, giving them time to develop more solicitations in commodities and other areas. When it comes time to evaluations, stakeholders will be set up for success with guided collaboration features that will give them ability to participate in group scoring within the platform, which will provide unprecedented levels of accountability and teamwork. Plus, the District will be able to deploy a modern contract management repository that will allow staff to eliminate clerical work and establish a single, centralized source of truth for the District.
Gilbert Public Schools joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
