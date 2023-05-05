California’s William S. Hart Union High School District Gets More Bids with OpenGov Digital Procurement Software
California’s William S. Hart Union High School District departments can no longer complain about a lack of suppliers with OpenGov digital procurement software.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- California’s William S. Hart Union High School District needed to garner more bids through a user-friendly digital procurement software platform, so it partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s local governments and school districts.
The School District, which serves all of the more than 23,000 high school students in Los Angeles County’s Santa Clarita Valley, was using cumbersome legacy software that posed a number of issues. Users were forced to leave the platform to find necessary information. Insurance information required excessive data entry. It took days or even up to a week to create a bid or RFP. Plus, getting new vendors to register through the platform was described as a “nightmare” and led the Facilities Department to complain about the lack of bid responses. Something had to change. And that change happened with OpenGov Procurement.
Now, creating and awarding bids, as well as bringing new vendors on board, is much easier with OpenGov Procurement. The District can have multiple users from various departments work within the same platform to provide the necessary information to create bids and RFPs in record time. Vendors can register for free and receive notifications when solicitations are available and when addenda or calendar updates are posted. Those features alone could attract up to four times more suppliers to bid on projects, bringing down costs. Finally, when the District awards a bid, the contract, along with needed insurance, is automatically created, saving staff time to focus on higher priorities.
The William S. Hart Union High School District joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
email us here