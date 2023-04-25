Submit Release
Statement Regarding Today’s HyLife Meeting

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture convened a meeting today to discuss options for the HyLife Foods Windom, LLC pork production plant. On April 11, the company notified state officials the plant will permanently close in June if a new buyer is not found.

The meeting included the city of Windom, staff from Minnesota’s congressional delegation, Sen. Bill Weber, Rep. Marj Fogelman, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, and the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority.

City and state officials and policymakers stand ready to work with HyLife to help secure a new buyer for the facility, placing an emphasis on housing and infrastructure needs. Support for the nearly 1,000 plant workers remains a focus. The prosperity of the Windom area and southwest Minnesota are a top priority.

Following the meeting, Windom Mayor Dominic Jones spoke to a representative of the HyLife facility, and the company reiterated their position of actively working toward selling the facility and continuing to operate production for the immediate future.

Media Contact
Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications
651-201-6185
Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us

