Crew Chiefs Corp Now Overseeing Aircraft PreBuy Inspections on 6 Continents
Crew Chiefs Corporation, a global company providing on-site tech reps for aircraft Pre-Buy Inspections now has tech reps locally based on 6 continents.
we felt it was important for us to significantly raise the bar for our segment of the aviation industry, and to do so internationally”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crew Chiefs Corporation, a US-based global company focused on providing on-site aircraft technical representation for aircraft Pre-Purchase Inspections (“PPI”), aircraft completions, and heavy inspections, now has tech reps locally based on 6 continents, in line with its strategy to be both global and local.
— Chris Buchholz, CEO, Crew Chiefs Corp
Crew Chiefs now has over 30 tech reps based in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia, as well as the Middle East. Chris Buchholz, Crew Chief’s CEO said: “Crew Chiefs has been really busy around the world conducting Pre-Buy Condition Surveys, as well as overseeing Pre-Purchase Inspections, Heavy Inspections, Aircraft Completions, and Refurbishments to protect the interests of the clients”. Crew Chiefs has scaled up globally with tech reps, each with decades of experience, while following ISO 9001 protocols and leveraging its real-time software customization and QA. Buchholz added “we felt it was important for us to significantly raise the bar for our segment of the aviation industry, and to do so internationally. Our global scale also means that we are always available at any time, around the world, for any business jet type, as well as airliners and helicopters.”
ABOUT CREW CHIEFS CORPORATION
Crew Chiefs Corporation, led by 3 founders Chris Buchholz CEO, Warren Curry COO, and Mark Thibault CTO, was founded in early 2022 to be the first global company that represents the aircraft owner or seller during Pre-Purchase Inspections around the world, to protect the client’s interests. Crew Chief has over 30 dedicated Crew Chiefs around the world, based in North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australia, covering all business jet manufacturers. In addition to overseeing Pre-Purchase Inspections, completions, refurbishment, and heavy inspections on behalf of clients, Crew Chiefs also provides detailed Pre-Buy condition surveys, when there isn’t a PPI slot available at short notice. Other game-changers for the industry include Crew Chiefs’ use of proprietary real-time software customization and in-house quality insurance to raise the standard of how PPI technical representation is conducted and communicated.
