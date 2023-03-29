CREW CHIEFS LAUNCHES TECH CONNECT GOLD PROGRAM FOR AIRCRAFT BROKERS

Aircraft brokers can finally get answers to technical questions on potential aircraft, while getting better rates for Crew Chief's worldwide tech reps for PPIs.
we launched the TechConnect Gold program to further support aircraft brokers even before the client has decided on a specific aircraft”
— Chris Buchholz, CEO, Crew Chiefs Corp
TAMPA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- technical representation for aircraft Pre-Purchase Inspections (“PPI”), aircraft completions, and heavy inspections, launches a new program to provide aircraft brokers with a hotline for technical questions for aircraft that are being considered by their clients.
The TechConnect Gold program is a monthly retainer program that provides aircraft brokers access to 1) technical expertise, even before a client has decided to purchase or sell an aircraft, 2) better rates for Crew Chiefs’ on-site technical representation, 3) leveraging Crew Chiefs’ industry relationships to help find a PPI slot, and 4) budgeting support for PPI technical representation. Chris Buchholz, CEO of Crew Chiefs Corp said: “we launched the TechConnect Gold program to further support aircraft brokers even before the client has decided on a specific aircraft to ensure that they, and their clients, have access to a sounding board for technical issues to help them make more informed decisions”.
Buchholz added “many aircraft brokerages don’t have sufficient aircraft technical inspection expertise or bandwidth in-house, and our TechConnect Gold program is designed to give them access to such technical expertise, not just when they have an on-site tech rep from Crew Chiefs during the Pre-Purchase Inspection”.
ABOUT CREW CHIEFS CORPORATION
Crew Chiefs Corporation, led by 3 founders Chris Buchholz CEO, Warren Curry COO, and Mark Thibault CTO, was founded in early 2022 as the first global company that represents the aircraft owner or seller during Pre-Purchase Inspections around the world, to protect the client’s interests. Crew Chief has 29 dedicated Crew Chiefs around the world, based in North America, South America, Middle East, Asia and Australia, covering all business jet manufacturers. In addition to overseeing Pre-Purchase Inspections, completions, refurbishment, and heavy inspections on behalf of clients, Crew Chiefs also provides detailed Pre-Buy condition surveys, when there isn’t a PPI slot available at short notice. Other game-changers for the industry include Crew Chiefs’ use of proprietary real-time software customization and in-house quality insurance to raise the standard of how PPI technical representation is conducted and communicated.
For more information, please contact: warren.curry@crewchiefs.com +1 (914) 810 0411
