Crew Chiefs Launches Globally, Bringing Technology to Supervise Business Aviation Pre-Buy Inspections
Crew Chiefs launched with experts based around the world, backed by proprietary software customization, to raise standards for supervising pre-buy inspections
Thanks to our leadership team and proprietary technology, we are well positioned to lead our OEM-trained crew chiefs, who are based around the world, to better supervise pre-buy and other inspections”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Founders of Crew Chiefs Corporation created this company to set a higher, more consistent standard for overseeing pre-buy and other aircraft inspections, developing proprietary technology, and having experts based around the world on all continents where aircraft pre-buy inspections occur. Chris Buchholz, Founder & CEO explained: “Crew Chiefs’ customized software for inspection oversight results in a more disciplined approach to ensure the inspections are performed correctly, while enhancing transparency and improving productivity.” He added “The company’s quality management system (QMS) integrates all activities for continuous improvement”.
— Chris Buchholz, CEO
Chris Buchholz remarked “it’s a privilege to be working with my fellow founders Mark Thibault (CTO), and Warren Curry (COO), to finally bring new technology to better support the market. Thanks to Mark’s decades of remarkable OEM, operator and MRO technical leadership, and to Warren’s decades of outstanding aviation and OEM sales & marketing execution leadership, we are strongly positioned to lead our team of OEM-trained seasoned crew chiefs who are based around the world”. After an initial career in investment banking, Chris was a pioneer of business aviation in the Asia Pacific Region, where he led the growth of the largest aircraft operator and MRO in the region.
About Crew Chiefs Corporation
Crew Chiefs provides on-site aircraft maintenance professionals anywhere in the world to oversee pre-buy or other inspections on behalf of the buyer, the seller, or other clients. Crew Chiefs can provide an on-site technical representative to i) oversee pre-buy inspections for the client; ii) oversee completions at the OEM prior to new aircraft deliveries, iii) oversee refurbishment of business aircraft, including concurrent heavy maintenance inspections; iv) provide asset condition and end-of-lease surveys for financial institutions; and v) provide entry-into-service on-board techs to go with the aircraft following completion, pre-buy or refurbishment to proactively coordinate potential AOG and scheduled items to support the owner.
www.crewchiefs.com
Chris Buchholz
Crew Chiefs Corporation
chris.buchholz@crewchiefs.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn