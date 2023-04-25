May 3 event at MDC's Springfield Nature Center combines music and nature

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Music is a beautiful and meaningful method to convey one’s love of the outdoors.

People can join noted composer and musician John Nilsen in an evening that combines nature-inspired music with eye-catching wildlife and nature images at the Wednesday, May 3 program “The Magic of Music and Images with John Nilsen.” This free event will be from 7-8 p.m. in the auditorium of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/191738

Nilsen is a noted pianist and acoustic magician from Portland, OR. He has performed in all 50 states and on four continents. At the May 3 concert, Nilsen’s music will be highlighted by the photography of award-winning MDC photographer Noppadol Paothong. Paothong’s photography can be seen regularly in MDC’s Missouri Conservationist magazine, as well as other MDC publications.

Nilsen’s May 3 concert in Springfield is part of a state-wide swing in which the musician will perform at several MDC facilities. Prior to the Springfield concert, he will perform at MDC’s Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City on May 2. After Springfield, Nilsen will be at MDC’s Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City on May 4, MDC’s Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center on May 5, and MDC’s Cape Girardeau Nature Center on May 6.

Though May 3 program in Springfield is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.