THE SANDLOT 30TH ANNIVERSARY DIGITAL COLLECTIBLES DROP
Cast of 1993 film The Sandlot celebrate the film's 30th anniversary by releasing a new digital collectibles dropNASHVILLE, TN, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the iconic 1993 film The Sandlot, members of the cast (known collectively as Boys of Summer) are releasing a special series of digital trading cards and memorabilia via the WAX blockchain.
For this release, Boys of Summer tapped renowned sports illustrator Ken Karl to create a series of hand-drawn cards inspired by the cast’s behind-the-scenes photographs.
The Sandlot 30th Anniversary Digital Collectibles drop is comprised of 72 digital trading cards across seven rarity levels. A limited number of cards can be redeemed for exclusive goods, such as items signed by the cast, handmade 1-of-1 cards by Ken Karl, and physical trading card packs. Crafting challenges for meet & greets and other digital and physical exclusives will be rolled out throughout the summer.
Cards will be available in two digital pack formats; Standard, five (5) digital cards for $9.99, and Premium, fifteen (15) digital trading cards for $29.99. Only 1,500 Standard and 1,500 Premium packs will be minted for this release.
Packs go on sale Friday, April 28, 2023, at 12pm PST and can be purchased with a credit or debit card, exclusively at boysofsummer.cards. No cryptocurrencies will be required to participate. A special edition Boys of Summer token will have utility across the new collection. Ahead of the street date, the token will be airdropped to everyone holding a card or pack from the Boys of Summer Series 1 Collection.
“We’re excited to be releasing our second collection on the Wax Blockchain,” said Victor DiMattia, who played Timmy Timmons in the film. “Wax’s community and chain have grown so much since our first drop, and it’s allowed us to be much more creative with the new collection and offer exclusives like redeemable items, set completion rewards, and crafting. There’s a lot more we want to do throughout the year.”
The Boys of Summer digital trading cards will be minted on the Wax blockchain, the number one blockchain for gaming and NFTs. Get a Cloud Wallet for free here with just a few clicks before the drop.
The Sandlot 30th Anniversary Digital Collectibles drop is co-produced by Boys of Summer and Nashville-based creative agency Masscult, with all primary market sales and redemptions powered by Waxify.
Select cast members will be available for press and promotional opportunities. Please contact melissa@masscult.co for media inquiries.
ABOUT BOYS OF SUMMER
Helmed by cast members Victor DiMattia (“Timmy Timmons”) and Grant Gelt (“Bertram Grover Weeks”), Boys of Summer is a nostalgic collective dedicated to The Sandlot themed digital memorabilia collections. Boys of Summer drops are done in participation with Tom Guiry (“Scotty Smalls), Chauncey Leopardi (“Michael ‘Squints’ Palledouros,” Marty York “Alan ‘Yeah Yeah’ McClellan”), Shane Obedzinski (“Tommy ‘Repeat Timmons”), and Brandon Adams (Kenny Denunez”).
Official Site - boysofsummer.cards
Instagram - @boysofsummerbaseballclub
Twitter - @boysofsummer92
ABOUT KEN KARL
Ken has loved sports his entire life. He has merged two of his favorite passions creating art and sports. He uses various mediums to accomplish this. Working with markers and colored pencils, he creates his famous 1/1 custom art cards. To create his larger pieces, he will often mix media, using some combination of watercolor, acrylic paint, marker, colored pencil and even digital paint. He has worked on projects with the Musial Family, Beckett Media, Terrell Owens, and many more.
ABOUT MASSCULT
Masscult is a full-service agency specializing in brand strategy, creative, technology, and experiential marketing sectors. With our collective capabilities and experience ranging from startups to superstars, Masscult is fluent across multiple industries and disciplines, from entertainment to hospitality and lifestyle to legacy brands. Masscult takes a holistic approach to the partners, products, and projects they bring to life, covering every critical touch point.
ABOUT WAXIFY
Waxify is the first and only Shopify app that allows creators and merchants to do WAX drops directly from their storefronts. Customers can easily purchase digital collectibles with a debit or credit card like any physical item. Bundle with physical, token gate, run memberships, and more with Waxify; no digital wallets or crypto necessary.
ABOUT WAX
The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), aka the King of NFTs, is the world’s #1 blockchain, as measured by number of users and transactions.
Melissa Perez Gelt
MASSCULT
melissa@masscult.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram