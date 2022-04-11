Leaf Trading Cards Ready for their Close-Up with Metal Pop Century 2021 NFTs
The Superstar Collectibles Manufacturer is Back on WAX For A Third TimeLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Leaf Trading Cards announced their next exciting NFT release, the Metal Pop Century 2021 NFT collection on Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX). Leaf Collectibles have long been the trading card industry standard for personality focused entertainment collectibles.
For the first time, Leaf’s popular Metal Pop Century collection will showcase this annual drop in the form of NFTs and feature a veritable who’s who of talent from movies, TV, music, politics, comedy, sports, and pop culture as a whole. A total of 7,337 packs featuring thousands of stars will be available with three different packs to choose from.
Leaf’s legendary Metal brand has long been popular in the trading card space because of the special foil backgrounds, and this collection is no different. The Metal Pop Century 2021 drop includes “Prismatic”, “Crystal” and “Super Prismatic” foil variations, each having been reimagined in digital format for Wax. These include:
-Prismatic Pack - 4,428 Packs
-Crystal Pack - 2,726 Packs
-Super Prismatic Pack - 183 Packs
This drop marks Leaf’s third endeavor in the world of digital collectibles on WAX. The Metal Pop Century 2021 NFT collection will be available exclusively on the WAX blockchain starting April 14th at 9 AM PT.
Packs will be sold directly through the Leaf Digital Trading Cards Online Shop on the WAX certified carbon-neutral blockchain marketplace. Powered by the new Shopify app Waxify, all sales will be available for purchase in both WAXP and USD. More information about the collection will be made available on the official Leaf Trading Cards Twitter, WAX Discord, WAX Twitter, and WAX website.
WAX Blockchain technology empowers collectors to buy and trade Metal Pop Century 2021 NFT collection on WAX marketplaces, trade them with others, and showcase their inventory on social media. The WAX Blockchain ensures Metal Pop Century 2021 NFT cards are 100% verifiable as authentic.
About Leaf Trading Cards
Leaf Candy Company began producing cards back in 1948 with baseball, football and boxing. Since its humble beginning and through periods of varying ownership control, the Leaf brand has been synonymous with ultra high-end premium cards, including the historic 1990 Leaf baseball card set. Under current ownership since 2010, the Leaf mission is to provide an incredible trading card experience by delivering exceptional value.
About WAX
The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), aka the King of NFTs, is the world’s #1 blockchain, as measured by number of users and transactions, according to Dappradar.com. WAX’s mission is to bring NFTs to the mass market in the safest, most secure, environmentally friendly, and easy-to-use marketplace in the world. WAX is also the leading entertainment NFT network — in 2018, WAX introduced vIRLs®, giving consumer product companies the ability to directly link NFTs to physical consumer products. Co-founded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital collectables including Mattel, Hasbro, Major League Baseball (via Topps MLB collectables), Funko Digital POP!, Capcom’s “Street Fighter,” World Series of Poker and world-renowned entertainers Deadmau5 and Weezer. WAX is also the leading play-to-earn games and entertainment NFT network in the metaverse and is home to many of the leading blockchain games including Alien Worlds, Splinterlands, Farmers World and Farming Tales. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter and Discord.
About Waxify
Developed by creative agency Masscult, Waxify as a tool to help break down the barriers between blockchain and traditional marketplaces and instead, build a seamless bridge between them. Waxify is the first Shopify app that provides artists, brands, and other online retailers a simple way to bundle digital collectibles minted on the Wax blockchain and physical items from one storefront in the same transaction. Waxify allows merchants to transact in FIAT (good old-fashioned currency) and dynamically mint and deliver the digital asset(s) to the customer. Currently in early adoption, Waxify is currently powering numerous releases on WAX, and has an exciting slate of future drops lined up for 2022 and beyond. The official launch is scheduled for this June 2022 when it debuts at NFT.NYC. Join the waitlist now at Waxify.io.
Melissa Perez Gelt
MASSCULT
media@masscult.co