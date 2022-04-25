X PLUS Launches Out-of-this-World Space Cyclop NFT Collection Series 1
The International Collectibles Manufacturer Rockets Into The WAX BlockchainOSAKA, JAPAN, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, X PLUS announced that they will be releasing their very first NFT collection exclusively on April 28th on the Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX). The debut digital collectibles launch features X PLUS’s original fictional character called Space Cyclop, a mysterious kaiju mascot that crash landed in the streets of Tokyo years ago. X PLUS have long been recognized as a globally prominent producer of soft vinyl, hyper realistic toys and figures.
This drop marks X PLUS’s first endeavor into the world of digital collectibles on WAX. The Space Cyclop NFT Collection Series 1 will be available exclusively on the WAX blockchain starting April 28th at 9 AM PT. A presale stress test will take place the day prior on April 27th on the X PLUS NFT Online Shop.
A total of 3,000 packs featuring different variations of the quirky Space Cyclop monster will be available with two different packs to choose from: a Standard pack consists of 5 cards and a Premium pack consists of 10 cards. “Precious” cards can be utilized for redemption of physical soft vinyl Space Cyclop figures plus “Special” physical acrylic cards; a certain number of other unique NFTs can only be acquired by participating in crafting challenges.
The Space Cyclop NFT Collection Series 1 drop includes “Common”, “Uncommon”, “Rare”, “Epic”, “Legendary”, “Special”, “Precious” and “Premium” rarities. Six different Space Cyclop will be featured amongst the kaiju characters and are named Pinky, Jungle, Deep Sea, Corny, Toxic and Rainbow. Avid collectors familiar with the loveable Space Cyclop can vie for different colored cards, monster poses, motion effects and holographic finishes.
For their new NFT collections, X PLUS has begun developing a mobile application which will allow users to view the 3D models, which they get access to via NFTs, on their phone. On smartphones that support augmented reality (AR), the app will also provide a way to view the 3D models via AR. The app will be released in Q4 2022, for Android and iOS.
Packs will be sold directly through the X PLUS NFT Online Shop on the WAX certified carbon-neutral blockchain marketplace. Powered by the Shopify app Waxify, all sales will be available for purchase in both WAXP, USD, Yen, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Doge. More information about the collection will be made available on the official X PLUS NFT Twitter, WAX Twitter, and WAX website.
WAX Blockchain technology empowers collectors to buy and trade Space Cyclop NFT Collection Series 1 cards on WAX marketplaces, trade them with others, and showcase their inventory on social media. The WAX Blockchain ensures Space Cyclop NFT Collection Series 1 NFT cards are 100% verifiable as authentic.
About X PLUS
X PLUS was founded in 1986 in Osaka, Japan. Eventually, they began developing figurines of popular Kaiju and Japanese fictional characters (Shonen-Ric). Over the years, X PLUS has become a renowned official online seller and manufacturer for popular character and franchise figures, such as Godzilla, Dragon Ball, Ultraman, as well as many others. To learn more about X PLUS, please visit https://en.xplus.co.jp/service/toy/.
About WAX
The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), aka the King of NFTs, is the world’s #1 blockchain, as measured by number of users and transactions, according to Dappradar.com. WAX’s mission is to bring NFTs to the mass market in the safest, most secure, environmentally friendly, and easy-to-use marketplace in the world. WAX is also the leading entertainment NFT network — in 2018, WAX introduced vIRLs®, giving consumer product companies the ability to directly link NFTs to physical consumer products. Co-founded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital collectables including Mattel, Hasbro, Major League Baseball (via Topps MLB collectables), Funko Digital POP!, Capcom’s “Street Fighter,” World Series of Poker and world-renowned entertainers Deadmau5 and Weezer. WAX is also the leading play-to-earn games and entertainment NFT network in the metaverse and is home to many of the leading blockchain games including Alien Worlds, Splinterlands, Farmers World and Farming Tales. For more information, please visit wax.io and follow along on Twitter and Discord.
About Waxify
Developed by creative agency Masscult, Waxify as a tool to help break down the barriers between blockchain and traditional marketplaces and instead, build a seamless bridge between them. Waxify is the first Shopify app that provides artists, brands, and other online retailers a simple way to bundle digital collectibles minted on the Wax blockchain and physical items from one storefront in the same transaction. Waxify allows merchants to transact in FIAT (good old-fashioned currency) and dynamically mint and deliver the digital asset(s) to the customer. Currently in early adoption, Waxify is currently powering numerous releases on WAX, and has an exciting slate of future drops lined up for 2022 and beyond. The official launch is scheduled for this June 2022 when it debuts at NFT.NYC. Join the waitlist now at Waxify.io.
