FDLE arrests 70-year-old Largo man for soliciting minor for sex

LARGO, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents arrested Joseph Moore Walter, 70, of Largo, yesterday on one count of lewd or lascivious exhibition, four counts of using computer servers/devices to solicit certain illegal acts, one count of transmission of harmful material to a minor and four counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. All ten counts are felonies.



Walter initiated contact with the 14-year-old female persona of an undercover FDLE agent on an online teen chat application. Despite numerous reminders that he was talking to a minor, the investigation shows that Walter exposed his genitals via video chat to the persona and made numerous sexually explicit remarks during several phone calls and chat sessions, including trying to entice her to expose herself for him and to meet him for sex.



The Largo Police Department assisted with the arrest.



Walter was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on $25,500 bond. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.



