Commissioning of "Azot" OJSC after repair and modernization in Levakant city

TAJIKISTAN, April 25 - On April 25, in continuation of his working trip to the city of Levakant, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited "Azot" OJSC and commissioned the largest chemical plant in the country after reconstruction.

"Azot" enterprise, within the framework of direct instructions and orders of the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, in order to provide the needs of farmers and agriculturists of the country for mineral fertilizers, increase crop productivity, better supply the population of the country with food products, and create new jobs has been modernized and equipped with the latest technology of leading companies in the world with the contribution of domestic entrepreneurs.

With the activation of this enterprise, more than 1,000 citizens of the country, especially young professionals, were provided with jobs and high salaries.

The total area of the large industrial facility covers 94.4 hectares, it has administrative and engineering buildings, a production monitoring department that automatically monitors and manages the production process, ammonia, urea, steam and water supply plants, equipment for measuring and automation, for repair of mechanical and electrical, agricultural devices, transport, warehouse, central laboratory, military gas rescue team, departments of automation and mechanical control systems. The production facilities of the enterprise are located on the area of 54.4 hectares.

The "Azot" OJSC mainly produces urea, ammonia, carbon dioxide, gaseous oxygen and liquid nitrogen, and its production capacity at the first stage is 90 thousand tons of mineral fertilizers.

During the acquaintance of the Head of State with the activity of the modern industrial enterprise, it was informed that if the technological lines are fully operational, it is possible to produce 123,600 tons of ammonia and 180,000 tons of urea annually.

All production materials of the enterprise are tested before and after processing in a modern laboratory equipped with the latest devices and equipment. The laboratory mainly employs women and girls.

Specialists and engineers of "Asia Chemical" LLC completed the renovation and modernization works in accordance with international standards within the specified period, and its project cost is more than 400 million somoni.

As part of the implementation of the project, the steam and water supply, ammonia and urea plants were completely updated with the automation system of technological process control systems using the technology of the new generation of the famous Japanese company "YOKOGAVA Electric Corporation", while the equipment of control systems "Centum VP" and "ProSafe RS" was used.

Control and measuring instruments and accident protection systems have also been completely replaced in production facilities using equipment from world-renowned companies, including Siemens, Samson, Emerson, Metran and ABB.

Renovation, modernization and equipping of the large chemical plant in the city of Levakant with devices and technologies of the new generation of developed countries of the world, including Japan, France, Russia, Germany, the United States of America, Singapore, Malaysia, Italy, Ireland, Iran, India, Belarus, Ukraine, Turkiye, Poland, Qatar and China, in continuation of constructive measures to welcome the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, is an important step in the path to increasing the production capacity and implementing state sector programs.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, through the management center, monitored the production process, storage of finished products in warehouses and other facilities of the enterprise, and gave useful instructions and advice to the officials for the comprehensive support of the young professionals involved in order to strengthen the process of conducting production work.

It is worth emphasizing that the annual demand for mineral fertilizers in the country includes about 550 thousand tons, and according to the officials, in 2020-2022, 602 thousand tons of this type of product was imported into the country. This indicator in 3 months of this year is more than 23 thousand tons in the amount of 10.6 million US dollars.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed his gratitude to the domestic investors for the reactivation of this huge industrial enterprise using the most modern technological lines of the developed countries of the world, the creation of new jobs for the citizens of the country, and gave specific instructions to the officials of relevant ministries and government agencies for supporting such constructive initiatives in order to achieve the goals set by the state and the Government of the country.