Commissioning of the innovative greenhouse "Vitamins of Tajikistan" LLC in the city of Levakant

TAJIKISTAN, April 25 - In the city of Levakant, Khatlon Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited and got acquainted with activities of the innovative greenhouse "Vitamins of Tajikistan" LLC.

This greenhouse was built by the Limited Liability Company of the Wholesale Distribution Center "Vitamins of Tajikistan" on an area of 10 hectares of land. Cucumbers have been planted in one of its greenhouses, and now its seedlings are full.

During the visit, it was informed that on more than 1 hectare of land inside the greenhouse, 30,000 cucumber seedlings were planted taking into account agrarian requirements, each of which has 3 to 4 kilograms of product. In general, from one hectare of this greenhouse, according to the perspective, up to 100 tons of this type of product should be obtained in one period. In general, in the case of full use of this greenhouse, up to 1000 tons of various types of high-quality products can be obtained from here, which will make a significant contribution to supplying markets with fresh agricultural products throughout the year. According to the plan, the cultivation and production of tomatoes of the "Zamira" and "Kulfinai" varieties are also planned in this greenhouse.

At present, cucumbers of the "Orzu F1" variety, imported from Germany and resilient to the climate of Tajikistan and any type of disease, are grown in this region. It is planned to obtain up to 3 harvests per year from the greenhouse of the Limited Liability Company "Vitamins of Tajikistan" in Khatlon Province.

It was emphasized that, first of all, greenhouse products will be sold on the market to meet domestic demand, and further, with the increase in production, it will also be exported to countries such as the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The innovative greenhouse was built on the basis of modern technology imported from the Republic of Korea, and all stages of product cultivation are automatically implemented. In particular, lighting control and internal air exchange are implemented automatically, as well as the heating of the agricultural sector facilities using hot water is provided by the radiator method.

Fertilization of the product is carried out in the form of drops, as well as the supply of mineral fertilizers through water is controlled and regulated by the computer.

Taking into account the high demand for fresh and naturally grown products, organic production has been launched in an innovative greenhouse, and cucumbers, tomatoes and other types of products are ripe and ready for harvesting in 40 to 45 days.

Up to 10 local residents got jobs on each hectare of this greenhouse, and in total up to 100 people were provided with permanent jobs in this facility. Another 100 people are involved in seasonal work for harvesting.

Also, the necessary conditions for receiving customers in front of the greenhouse, similar to business and consulting rooms, have been created.

The innovative greenhouse was built by the domestic businessman Saidmurod Davlatov.

In front of this facility, an exhibition of other goods and products of the Wholesale Distribution Center "Vitamins of Tajikistan" Limited Liability Company, which are produced in different parts of the country, was held.

It was emphasized that the company currently produces apricots, grapes, cherries, almonds and peaches in Asht district on the area of 94 hectares of orchards. Also, the businessman has put into use a super-intensive garden and an innovative greenhouse on another 6 hectares of land in the Spitamen district, which is operating efficiently. In the district of Panj and Jaihun, an almond and pistachio garden was built by the community on the area of 65 hectares of land, and its products are offered to the population.

During his visit to the greenhouse, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, interpreted the development of the agricultural sector and the organization of such facilities as an important factor in providing the population with fresh local products, and gave useful instructions and advice to the officials for the further expansion of the activity and increase in the production of products in the innovative greenhouse.