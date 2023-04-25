Transforming Lives: LA & OC Trial Lawyers' Charities Present Adaptive Tricycles at Great Tryke Giveaway 2023
This year's Great Tryke Giveaway will benefit 23 children from Los Angeles County and nine from Orange County, diagnosed with conditions such as Cerebral Palsy, Autism, Arthrogryposis, and Muscular Dystrophy. Each adaptive tricycle, valued at $1,000, has been funded by events organized by LATLC, including their recent 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. Since 2017, LATLC has contributed over 125 adaptive tricycles to children in need, with past recipients from LATLC and OCTLC joining the festivities.
The family-friendly event will feature engaging activities such as art projects, games, face painting, and balloon twisting. In addition, guests will receive gifts, including LATLC mascot Lovey plush toys, while volunteers will assemble 1,000 toiletry kits for organizations supporting individuals experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.
"The Great Tryke Giveaway is a highly anticipated event for everyone at LATLC," says 2023 LATLC President Karina Lallande. "We are thrilled to collaborate with OCTLC for this extraordinary and heartwarming event as we witness the joy and freedom these adaptive tricycles bring to these amazing children. Their smiles and excitement make all the effort and fundraising worthwhile.”
“OCTLC is thrilled to be a part of this wonderful event. Seeing the smiles of the tryke recipients and their families reminds us of why we do this,” notes Michelle M. West, President of Orange County Trial Lawyers Charities. “This is OCTLC’s third year supporting So Cal Trykers for those families in Orange County. We look forward to many more years of partnership with LATLC, So Cal Trykers and the communities we serve and providing help and hope.”
Join the Great Tryke Giveaway at Bancroft Middle School at 5301 E Centralia St, Long Beach, on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, with a celebratory parade at 10:00 am.
About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities (LATLC):
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) was founded in 2006 by seven plaintiff personal injury attorneys whose mission was to make a tangible, positive difference in the community through financial support and volunteer service. Today, LATLC focuses on education, children, survivors of abuse, persons with disabilities, and homelessness. Since its launch, the LATLC has grown to more than 3,000 supporters, provided more than $5 million in grants and goods, and volunteered over 6000 hours. For more: https://www.LATLC.org.
About Orange County Trial Lawyers' Charities:
Orange County Trial Lawyers Charities began in 2020 with the objective of spreading the great work of Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities to the Orange County Community. OCTLC provides financial support and volunteer service to local non-profit organizations to impact the local community and give back. https://www.octlc.org/
About SoCal Trykers:
SoCal Trykers was founded in 2013 by a group of physical therapists and their families and friends. Their mission is to encourage participation in activities that promote independence, social interaction, mobility, strength, self-esteem, and quality of life, by assisting people in obtaining Amtryke adaptive tricycles through fundraising and volunteer efforts. For more: https://socaltrykers.wixsite.com/ambucs
