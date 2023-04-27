Newly-Released Missouri Whiskey Wins Silver at World Spirits Competition
[Stowloch Whiskey] show[s] refinement, finesse and complexity, [and is] among the best examples of their particular category.”DEFIANCE, MISSOURI, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Missouri’s Stowloch “Ozark Highlands” Whiskey has won a Silver Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), the largest and most prestigious spirits competition in the world.
According to the SFWSC, Stowloch Whiskey is “outstanding in their category.” Stowloch Whiskey “show[s] refinement, finesse and complexity, [and is] among the best examples of their particular category.”
Since its introduction in 2000, the SFWSC has become one of the most respected and influential spirits competitions in the world.
Stowloch Whiskey was released on December 27, 2022, in the heart of the USA and in less than 4 months is becoming recognized as one of the top Missouri whiskies available on the market. Inspired by the art of traditional distilling and the beauty of America’s Ozark Highlands, Stowloch Whiskey is born using natural Ozark Highlands limestone-filtered water, heirloom seed ingredients, long fermentation and aged a minimum of 4 years in Missouri Oak barrels.
Stowloch Whiskey is also certified as “Ozark Highlands” by the Ozark Highland Distillers Guild. The certification under Missouri law requires chemical-free water from the Ozark Highlands, Missouri-made barrels, and that the entire process from ground to glass takes place in the Ozark Highlands. In 2022, Missouri passed legislation creating quality and consumer protections for Ozark Highlands spirits and defined the Ozark Highlands Spirits Region. This unique limestone highland region has a 200-year history of distilling, and has been called the Ozark Highlands by the U.S. Government since 1819.
“We are absolutely thrilled that Stowloch Whiskey is being so well received and recognized in Missouri and beyond,” Mark Sutherland, co-founder of Stowloch Whiskey and CEO of Stone Ledge Spirits Company, said. “This is an incredible whiskey that is quickly becoming people’s favorite dram, and one that people are quick to recommend to their friends and family.”
“We are excited that Stowloch Whiskey is part of the next chapter in the 200-year history of distilling in the Ozark Highlands.”
You can learn more about Stowloch Whiskey at www.Stowloch.com.
