Williston Barracks/ UPDATE

Correction:
Date of offense should be October 8, 2022.
CASE#: 22A1007386
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/8/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: 44 N Main St Cambridge VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Criminal Threatening, Disturbing the Peace by Electronic Communications
ACCUSED: Tyler Mason
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In November of 2022 the Vermont State Police began an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that occurred at the address above. Through investigation, it was learned that Mason sent threatening messages to multiple people on Facebook. On 4/25/23 Mason was issued a citation for Sexual Assault, Criminal Threatening, and Disturbing the Peace by Electronic Communications. He is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on May 24, 2023 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/24/23 1230HRS
COURT: Vermont Superior Court-Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
