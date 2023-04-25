Submit Release
Williston Barracks/ UPDATE

Correction:

Date of offense should be October 8, 2022.

 

__________________________________________________________________________

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1007386

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea                           

STATION:  Williston Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/8/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: 44 N Main St Cambridge VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Criminal Threatening, Disturbing the Peace by Electronic Communications

 

ACCUSED:  Tyler Mason                                             

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In November of 2022 the Vermont State Police began an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that occurred at the address above. Through investigation, it was learned that Mason sent threatening messages to multiple people on Facebook. On 4/25/23 Mason was issued a citation for Sexual Assault, Criminal Threatening, and Disturbing the Peace by Electronic Communications. He is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on May 24, 2023 at 1230 hours.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  5/24/23 1230HRS           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court-Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

