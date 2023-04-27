Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,871 in the last 365 days.

Ugandan Children's Home Management Leader, Otto Godfrey, Recruited As Managing Director of Amigos Children's Services

Godfrey Otto professional photo for Amigos Children's Services

Otto Godfrey takes helm of Amigos Children's Services

This is the logo for Amigos Internacionales

Amigos Internacionales logo

Architectural drawing of Children's Home

Architect rendering of Home

Ugandan Children's Home Management Industry Leader, Otto Godfrey, recruited as Managing Director of Amigos Children's Services, LTD.

We are thrilled to have him on board to lead this developing new mission, and he will help us improve the lives of primarily formerly-trafficked children in Uganda and give them a new life.”
— Michael Ryer
COMMERCE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Michael Ryer - CEO, Amigos Internacionales, Inc. (+1-903-461-9444 / michael@amigosii.org)

----------------------------
Ugandan Children's Home Management Industry Leader, Otto Godfrey, recruited as Managing Director of Amigos Children's Services, LTD.
----------------------------
Renowned Executive Program-Management Leader, Otto Godfrey, Joins Amigos Internacionales to Oversee its Children's Home in Jinja, Uganda

Amigos Internacionales, a global non-profit organization committed to helping disadvantaged children worldwide, is proud to announce the appointment of Otto Godfrey as Managing Director of its Children's Services Division. In this role, Mr. Godfrey will oversee the organization's new Children's Home in Jinja, Uganda, as well as other charitable activities.

Mr. Godfrey is an experienced professional with 20 years of expertise in the protection, rehabilitation, care, education, and growth of Ugandan orphans and other vulnerable children. He served as the former Program Director for SOS Children's Villages Uganda and has significantly influenced Best Practices in overseeing the welfare of children in his country.

As Managing Director of Amigos Children's Services, Mr. Godfrey will lead a dedicated team of administrators, child-protection experts, clinical and counseling professionals, healthcare providers, and educators to improve the lives of primarily formerly-trafficked children who will populate the new Children's Home.

"Mr. Godfrey's expertise in program and project management, budgeting, cash-flow monitoring, and management, child and staff evaluation, program-proposal development, and donor reporting will be invaluable in his new role," said Michael Ryer, President/CEO of Amigos Internacionales. "We are thrilled to have him on board to lead this developing new mission, and he will help us improve the lives of primarily formerly-trafficked children in Uganda and give them a new life."

Mr. Godfrey holds a Master of Public Administration and Management (MPAM) from Gulu University, a Bachelor of Education from Makerere University, and a Diploma in Educational Management from Kyambogo University. His educational background has equipped him with the skills and knowledge required to manage multi-functional and multi-location programs effectively.

Amigos' accomplishments and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of vulnerable populations serve as an inspiration to those who strive to create lasting change in communities worldwide. As Godfrey assumes his new role at Amigos Children's Services, he will undoubtedly continue to be a force for good, making a difference for children in need around the globe.

For more information on Amigos Internacionales and its charitable activities, please visit www.rescueachild.org.

Note to editors:

Otto Godfrey is an experienced Executive Program-Management Leader with a wealth of knowledge in the protection, rehabilitation, care, education, and growth of Ugandan orphans and other vulnerable children. He served as the former Program Director for SOS Children's Villages Uganda and has held several project and program management positions for multiple Ugandan NGOs since 2003.

Press Contact:
Michael Ryer
President/CEO
Amigos Internacionales, Inc.
902 461-9444
michael@amigosii.org
www.rescueachild.org

Michael Ryer
Amigos Internacionales, Inc.
+1 903-461-9444
michael@amigosii.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Flyover of new site

You just read:

Ugandan Children's Home Management Leader, Otto Godfrey, Recruited As Managing Director of Amigos Children's Services

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more