Ugandan Children's Home Management Leader, Otto Godfrey, Recruited As Managing Director of Amigos Children's Services
Ugandan Children's Home Management Industry Leader, Otto Godfrey, recruited as Managing Director of Amigos Children's Services, LTD.
We are thrilled to have him on board to lead this developing new mission, and he will help us improve the lives of primarily formerly-trafficked children in Uganda and give them a new life.”COMMERCE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Michael Ryer - CEO, Amigos Internacionales, Inc. (+1-903-461-9444 / michael@amigosii.org)
— Michael Ryer
----------------------------
Ugandan Children's Home Management Industry Leader, Otto Godfrey, recruited as Managing Director of Amigos Children's Services, LTD.
----------------------------
Renowned Executive Program-Management Leader, Otto Godfrey, Joins Amigos Internacionales to Oversee its Children's Home in Jinja, Uganda
Amigos Internacionales, a global non-profit organization committed to helping disadvantaged children worldwide, is proud to announce the appointment of Otto Godfrey as Managing Director of its Children's Services Division. In this role, Mr. Godfrey will oversee the organization's new Children's Home in Jinja, Uganda, as well as other charitable activities.
Mr. Godfrey is an experienced professional with 20 years of expertise in the protection, rehabilitation, care, education, and growth of Ugandan orphans and other vulnerable children. He served as the former Program Director for SOS Children's Villages Uganda and has significantly influenced Best Practices in overseeing the welfare of children in his country.
As Managing Director of Amigos Children's Services, Mr. Godfrey will lead a dedicated team of administrators, child-protection experts, clinical and counseling professionals, healthcare providers, and educators to improve the lives of primarily formerly-trafficked children who will populate the new Children's Home.
"Mr. Godfrey's expertise in program and project management, budgeting, cash-flow monitoring, and management, child and staff evaluation, program-proposal development, and donor reporting will be invaluable in his new role," said Michael Ryer, President/CEO of Amigos Internacionales. "We are thrilled to have him on board to lead this developing new mission, and he will help us improve the lives of primarily formerly-trafficked children in Uganda and give them a new life."
Mr. Godfrey holds a Master of Public Administration and Management (MPAM) from Gulu University, a Bachelor of Education from Makerere University, and a Diploma in Educational Management from Kyambogo University. His educational background has equipped him with the skills and knowledge required to manage multi-functional and multi-location programs effectively.
Amigos' accomplishments and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of vulnerable populations serve as an inspiration to those who strive to create lasting change in communities worldwide. As Godfrey assumes his new role at Amigos Children's Services, he will undoubtedly continue to be a force for good, making a difference for children in need around the globe.
For more information on Amigos Internacionales and its charitable activities, please visit www.rescueachild.org.
Note to editors:
Otto Godfrey is an experienced Executive Program-Management Leader with a wealth of knowledge in the protection, rehabilitation, care, education, and growth of Ugandan orphans and other vulnerable children. He served as the former Program Director for SOS Children's Villages Uganda and has held several project and program management positions for multiple Ugandan NGOs since 2003.
Press Contact:
Michael Ryer
President/CEO
Amigos Internacionales, Inc.
902 461-9444
michael@amigosii.org
www.rescueachild.org
Michael Ryer
Amigos Internacionales, Inc.
+1 903-461-9444
michael@amigosii.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Flyover of new site