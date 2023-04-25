FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 25, 2023

Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader appoints Judy Rupp state court administrator for the Maryland Judiciary

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader named Judy Rupp as the next state court administrator for the Maryland Judiciary effective May 17, 2023. Ms. Rupp will succeed Pamela Harris, who is set to retire May 30, and will assist with the transition after serving in that role for the past ten years. The state court administrator provides executive oversight to the Administrative Office of the Courts.

“Judy shares a strong dedication to supporting the Judiciary’s mission of providing fair, effective, and efficient justice for all,” said Chief Justice Fader. “I am looking forward to working with her to further that mission and help support the work of the Judiciary in service to the people of the great State of Maryland. I am also thankful to State Court Administrator Pamela Harris for her many years of dedicated service to the Judiciary and her commitment to a smooth transition for her successor.”

Ms. Rupp served as court administrator for the Circuit Court for Montgomery County from December 2013 through December 2021. During that time, she also served on numerous Judiciary committees and subcommittees, including the Court Technology Committee, the Major Projects Committee, the Professional Development Subcommittee, the Specialty Courts and Dockets Committee, the Alternative Dispute Resolution in the Maryland Rules Subcommittee, the Case Management Subcommittee, and the Joint Subcommittee on Post-COVID Judicial Operations. Before joining the Judiciary, Ms. Rupp was administrator for two law firms in addition to other private-sector experience. She most recently has served as clerk to the Montgomery County Council. Ms. Rupp holds a Bachelor of Science in business management from the University of Maryland, University College and is a fellow for the Institute for Court Management with the National Center for State Courts.

“I am honored to accept this distinguished role and play a major part in furthering the Judiciary’s mission,” said Judy Rupp. “I appreciate Chief Justice Fader’s trust and confidence in me and for choosing me to serve in this important capacity.”

The state court administrator of the Maryland Judiciary is responsible for the fair, efficient, and effective administration and operation of departments and programs under the direction of the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Maryland. This includes leadership and management of approximately 450 employees supporting a total statewide complement of 4,506 judiciary employees through a $759 million-dollar annual operating budget. The state court administrator, together with assistant administrators and other high level management personnel, leads eight divisions responsible for executing the administrative decisions and policies set by the chief justice. The state court administrator adheres to statutory actions defined in the Courts and Judicial Proceedings Article of the Maryland Code for the State Court Administrator, and exercises administrative powers conferred in fulfilling the duties imposed by Maryland statutes, Maryland rules, administrative orders, and directives by the chief justice.

