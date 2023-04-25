There were 2,460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,042 in the last 365 days.
FEMA HBCU/MSI Summer Hire Internship Program Job Announcement
Date: April 12, 2023 - April 28, 2023
Location(s): Washington, DC, Denver, CO or Atlanta, GA
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is calling on those who want to help protect American interests and secure our Nation. DHS Components work collectively to prevent terrorism; secure borders and our transportation systems; protect the President and other dignitaries; enforce and administer immigration laws; safeguard cyberspace; and ensure resilience to disasters. We achieve these vital missions through a diverse workforce spanning hundreds of occupations. Make an impact; join DHS.
When disaster strikes, America looks to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Now FEMA looks to you. Join our team and use your talent to support Americans in their times of greatest need. FEMA prepares the nation for all hazards and manages Federal response and recovery efforts following any national incident. We foster innovation, reward performance and creativity, and provide challenges on a routine basis with a well skilled, knowledgeable, high-performance workforce.
In this position, you will provide routine, procedural or standard assignment that support management or program analytical work. Typical assignments include:
Interested Candidates should submit their resume via Handshake or email to fema-hbcu-msi-internships@fema.dhs.gov. Subject line MUST read: FEMA HBCU MSI Summer Program 2023
Your application packet must include a resume, current unofficial transcript(s) that show name of university/college, degree program, current enrollment, and GPA.
All application materials, including transcripts, must be in English.
All candidates must be currently enrolled in a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) or a Minority Serving Institute.
To qualify for the IC-03 position, you must possess:
Completion of 1 full academic years of post-high school study
To qualify for the IC-04 position, you must possess:
Completion of 2 full academic years of post-high school study