FEMA HBCU/MSI Summer Hire Internship Program Job Announcement Date: 2023-04-12T08:00:002023-04-28T17:00:00April 28, 2023 April 12, 2023 - April 28, 2023 Location:

Location(s): Washington, DC, Denver, CO or Atlanta, GA Submit Resume

Event Details

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is calling on those who want to help protect American interests and secure our Nation. DHS Components work collectively to prevent terrorism; secure borders and our transportation systems; protect the President and other dignitaries; enforce and administer immigration laws; safeguard cyberspace; and ensure resilience to disasters. We achieve these vital missions through a diverse workforce spanning hundreds of occupations. Make an impact; join DHS.

When disaster strikes, America looks to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Now FEMA looks to you. Join our team and use your talent to support Americans in their times of greatest need. FEMA prepares the nation for all hazards and manages Federal response and recovery efforts following any national incident. We foster innovation, reward performance and creativity, and provide challenges on a routine basis with a well skilled, knowledgeable, high-performance workforce.

Internship Positions

Emergency Management, IC-0099-04

Administrative and Office Support, IC-0399-03; IC-0399-04

Accounting and Budget, IC-0599-03; IC-0599-04

Duties

In this position, you will provide routine, procedural or standard assignment that support management or program analytical work. Typical assignments include:

Attending meetings and conferences

Performing analytical duties pertaining to the program

Developing and tracking accounts and other logistical requirements

Communicating with FEMA offices, regional partners, and internal stakeholders

Salary

Atlanta, GA $31,3695 - $35,579 per annum

Washington, DC$34,135 – $38,317 per annum

Denver, CO $33,248 - $37,323 per annum

How to Apply

Interested Candidates should submit their resume via Handshake or email to fema-hbcu-msi-internships@fema.dhs.gov. Subject line MUST read: FEMA HBCU MSI Summer Program 2023

Your application packet must include a resume, current unofficial transcript(s) that show name of university/college, degree program, current enrollment, and GPA.

All application materials, including transcripts, must be in English.

Eligibility Requirements

All candidates must be currently enrolled in a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) or a Minority Serving Institute.

To qualify for the IC-03 position, you must possess:

Completion of 1 full academic years of post-high school study

To qualify for the IC-04 position, you must possess:

Completion of 2 full academic years of post-high school study