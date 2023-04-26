Survivor Fund Golf Classic Raises Nearly $35,000

Front (from left): Bill Dolan, Allstate Motor Club, a Presenting Sponsor; Jeffrey Godwin, Survivor Fund; Tom Tedford, Maggie Ramos, ITRHFM. Back (from left): Mike Porter, Danny Horton, ITRHFM; Tom Parbs, Haas Alert, a Presenting Sponsor; Kevin Fox, ITRHFM

Golfers line up for a shotgun scramble start.

The event drew well over 100 players, and a large list of sponsors and other participants.

We are so proud of the generosity of the golfers and sponsors.”
— Jeffrey Godwin
CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s 15th Annual Survivor Fund Golf Classic raised $34,874 for the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum's Survivor Fund, thanks to the generosity of sponsors, players and others in attendance.

The event, held Thursday, April 13, in Orlando, FL, in conjunction with the Florida Tow Show®, drew well over 100 players and a large list of sponsors and other participants. The day was perfect for a four-person scramble and the teams had a blast playing and winning prizes as well as bragging rights, all while raising money for the industry’s Survivor Fund.

“We are so proud of the generosity of the golfers and sponsors, who over the years have faithfully supported the Survivor Fund”, says Jeffrey Godwin, Survivor Fund co-chairman. “Not only is this a great event, benefiting a great cause, but the fun, laughter and camaraderie throughout the day makes it an event to plan for every year.”

Over 60 road service professionals are killed each year assisting stranded motorists on the side of busy roadways. The Survivor Fund assists the families of those who have lost their lives while performing these critical services.

"The amazing industry support through events such as the Survivor Fund Golf Classic have allowed the fund to increase distributions to $15,000 for families of museum supporters or supporting companies,” Godwin says. See press release here.

About the Survivor Fund

The Survivor Fund is managed by the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum, based in Chattanooga, TN. It was founded in 2006 to offer financial support to families who have lost a loved one in the line of service within the industry. Since 2006, the Survivor Fund has assisted hundreds of families in their time of need due to tragic accidents. Learn more at https://internationaltowingmuseum.org/survivor-fund/

Cathy Brumgard
International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum
+1 423-267-3132
cathy@towingmuseum.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Survivor Fund Golf Classic Raises Nearly $35,000

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Cathy Brumgard
International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum
+1 423-267-3132 cathy@towingmuseum.com
Company/Organization
Tow Times magazine
203 W. SR 434
Winter Springs, Florida, 32708
United States
+1 407-706-6798
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Tow Times is a print and digital magazine dedicated to helping towing company owners and managers throughout the United States, Canada and around the world run a more successful towing business. Articles address challenges and opportunities facing today’s towing services and offer realistic solutions and strategies to immediately increase profits and streamline operations.

More From This Author
Survivor Fund Golf Classic Raises Nearly $35,000
Towing Museum Increases Survivor Fund Benefits
Guardian Fleet Services Aligns with Chartwell Investments Entrepreneur & Founder Capital and Grows Outside of Florida
View All Stories From This Author