Survivor Fund Golf Classic Raises Nearly $35,000
Front (from left): Bill Dolan, Allstate Motor Club, a Presenting Sponsor; Jeffrey Godwin, Survivor Fund; Tom Tedford, Maggie Ramos, ITRHFM. Back (from left): Mike Porter, Danny Horton, ITRHFM; Tom Parbs, Haas Alert, a Presenting Sponsor; Kevin Fox, ITRHFM
The event drew well over 100 players, and a large list of sponsors and other participants.
We are so proud of the generosity of the golfers and sponsors.”CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s 15th Annual Survivor Fund Golf Classic raised $34,874 for the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum's Survivor Fund, thanks to the generosity of sponsors, players and others in attendance.
The event, held Thursday, April 13, in Orlando, FL, in conjunction with the Florida Tow Show®, drew well over 100 players and a large list of sponsors and other participants. The day was perfect for a four-person scramble and the teams had a blast playing and winning prizes as well as bragging rights, all while raising money for the industry’s Survivor Fund.
“We are so proud of the generosity of the golfers and sponsors, who over the years have faithfully supported the Survivor Fund”, says Jeffrey Godwin, Survivor Fund co-chairman. “Not only is this a great event, benefiting a great cause, but the fun, laughter and camaraderie throughout the day makes it an event to plan for every year.”
Over 60 road service professionals are killed each year assisting stranded motorists on the side of busy roadways. The Survivor Fund assists the families of those who have lost their lives while performing these critical services.
"The amazing industry support through events such as the Survivor Fund Golf Classic have allowed the fund to increase distributions to $15,000 for families of museum supporters or supporting companies,” Godwin says. See press release here.
About the Survivor Fund
The Survivor Fund is managed by the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum, based in Chattanooga, TN. It was founded in 2006 to offer financial support to families who have lost a loved one in the line of service within the industry. Since 2006, the Survivor Fund has assisted hundreds of families in their time of need due to tragic accidents. Learn more at https://internationaltowingmuseum.org/survivor-fund/
