Hino Trucks and Miller Industries Unveil 2025 Museum Auction Truck to Benefit the International Towing Museum

The Hino L6 Series chassis is outfitted with Miller's Century 12 Series LCG™ (low center of gravity) carrier body.

The custom-designed truck will be auctioned at the museum’s Annual Fundraising Gala in October in Chattanooga

We’re honored to contribute a vehicle that not only meets the demands of today’s operators but also helps preserve the rich history of the towing and recovery profession.” — John Donato

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum proudly announces the unveiling of the 2025 Museum Auction Truck, generously donated by industry leaders Hino Trucks USA and Miller Industries The custom-designed truck officially rolled off the line at Miller’s state-of-the-art car carrier production facility in Hermitage, PA, and will be auctioned at the museum’s Annual Fundraising Gala on Friday, October 10, 2025, at the Westin Chattanooga.This year’s auction truck features a Hino L6 Series chassis, outfitted with a Century 12 Series LCG™ (low center of gravity) carrier body — a high-performance combination designed to meet the rigorous demands of today’s towing professionals.“All of us at the International Towing Museum are honored to partner again with Hino Trucks and Miller Industries,” said Jeffrey Godwin, first vice president of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum. “These two companies are not only innovators in our industry but also deeply committed to preserving its history and advancing its future.”Supporting a Legacy That Drives the Industry ForwardProceeds from the auction will directly support the museum’s mission to preserve the rich history of the towing and recovery profession. Funds raised will aid ongoing efforts to expand exhibits, enhance educational programming, and improve museum facilities — ensuring future generations understand and appreciate the critical role towing professionals play in public safety and transportation.Located in Chattanooga, the International Towing Museum is the only institution of its kind dedicated to honoring the heritage and heroes of the towing and recovery industry. From vintage wreckers to Hall of Fame inductees, the museum brings together stories, innovation, and legacy under one roof.“At Hino Trucks, we’re proud to once again stand alongside Miller Industries in supporting the International Towing Museum and its mission to honor the legacy of this essential industry,” said John Donato, Sr., vice president of sales and marketing, Hino Trucks. “This year’s Museum Auction Truck, built on our versatile and dependable Hino L Series chassis, is a true reflection of the performance and durability towing professionals rely on. We’re honored to contribute a vehicle that not only meets the demands of today’s operators but also helps preserve the rich history of the towing and recovery profession."Kipp Felice, vice president of marketing and business solutions at Miller Industries, commented: "Partnering with Hino Trucks to support the International Towing Museum is something we’re truly proud of. The museum plays a vital role in celebrating and preserving the deep-rooted history of the towing and recovery profession. We’re honored to contribute to this important mission and excited to work alongside a respected industry partner like Hino Trucks in providing this special auction item. It’s a great way to help advance the museum’s vision for the future."Be Part of the ExcitementThe auction is scheduled for Friday, October 10, 2025, at the Westin Chattanooga, with festivities kicking off at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can look forward to an evening of celebration, networking, and spirited bidding — all in support of a great cause. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.For more information on the event, auction registration, and museum updates, please visit: https://towingmuseum.com/museum-weekend-page About Hino TrucksHino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, distributes, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks has a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with a low total cost of ownership, unmatched reliability, maneuverability, and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Hino continues to lead the industry toward a more sustainable future with its evolving electric vehicle lineup. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a nationwide network of dealers committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Visit https://www.hino.com to learn more.About Miller IndustriesMiller Industries is recognized as the world’s largest manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment, offering a comprehensive line of products under respected brands including Century, Vulcan, Chevron, Holmes, Boniface, and Jige. Headquartered in Ooltewah, Tennessee, Miller sets the standard for innovation and performance in the towing industry. Visit www.millerind.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.