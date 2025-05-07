Survivor Fund Golf Classic Raises Over $35,000

Members of the towing industry get ready to tee off at the 2025 Survivor Fund Golf Classic.

The Survivor Fund marked its 20th anniversary helping families of fallen tow operators.

Not only did the Survivor Fund reach the 20th anniversary milestone, but we also set a new record for funds raised, a testament to the dedication of everyone involved.” — Jeffrey Godwin

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 17th Annual Survivor Fund Golf Classic raised an impressive $35,018.76 to support the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum’s Survivor Fund, thanks to the generosity of sponsors, players, and other supporters.Held in Orlando, Florida, in conjunction with the Florida Tow Show, the tournament saw a strong turnout of 120 participants, along with a large list of sponsors and volunteers. Perfect weather made for a memorable day of golf at Celebration Golf Club.“This year’s event was especially meaningful, as we celebrated the Survivor Fund’s 20th anniversary,” said Jeffrey Godwin, co-chairman of the Survivor Fund. “Not only did we reach this incredible milestone, but we also set a new record for funds raised, a testament to the dedication of everyone involved.”Each year, more than 60 roadside professionals tragically lose their lives while assisting stranded motorists on dangerous highways. The Survivor Fund provides vital financial support to the families of these fallen heroes, ensuring they receive assistance during their time of greatest need.“The ongoing support from the industry, through events like the Golf Classic, has been invaluable,” Godwin continued. “It has allowed the Fund to significantly increase its support to the families of those who have given their lives in service to others.”About the Survivor Fund:The Survivor Fund, managed by the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum in Chattanooga, TN, was established in 2006 to provide financial assistance to families who have lost a loved one while working in the towing and recovery industry. Since its inception, the Fund has helped hundreds of families through these tragic losses.To learn more, visit: https://towingmuseum.com/survivor-fund/

