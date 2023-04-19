Towing Museum Increases Survivor Fund Benefits
The Wall of the Fallen Memorial is the only one of its kind honoring towing operators who have died in the line of service.
Member benefits to increase to $15,000 per incident.
We hope more companies and individuals in the industry will become members of the museum to preserve our history and to provide this meaningful protection for the families of their employees.”CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES , April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum (ITRHFM) has increased its death benefit to $15,000 for families of museum member companies.
— Jeffrey Godwin
As a result of the Survivor Fund’s successful pledge drive and outstanding industry financial support, the ITRHFM board of directors recently voted to increase the death benefit paid to each approved application from $12,000 per incident to $15,000 per incident, if the deceased was employed by a company who is a member in good standing of the museum or if the deceased was a member in good standing.
"We are proud to see the industry support of the Survivor Fund and excited to increase the benefit to the families of our fallen,” said Survivor Fund Committee Co-Chairman Jeffrey Godwin. “We hope more companies and individuals in the industry will become members of the museum to preserve our history and to provide this meaningful protection for the families of their employees.”
Founded in 2006 and managed by the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum, the Survivor Fund was started to offer financial support to the families who have lost a loved one in the line of service within the industry. Since 2006, the Survivor Fund has approved and paid out hundreds of claims to support families in their time of need due to tragic accidents. Increases in benefits to families are made based on the fundraising of the Survivor Fund and the increased security of the fund based on its investment health.
About ITRHFM
The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame & Museum is home to the Wall of the Fallen Memorial, the only one in the world for the towing industry. It was unveiled September 22, 2006. The museum is currently located at 3315 Broad St., Chattanooga, TN. Learn more about the museum, the Survivor Fund and the Wall of the Fallen at www.towingmuseum.com
Jeffrey Godwin
International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum
+ +1 817-300-1040
jgodwin@sureecosystem.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram