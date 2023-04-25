ADOT to hold open house on port of entry road study in Douglas

DOUGLAS – The Arizona Department of Transportation is holding an in-person open house Thursday, April 27, to share information on a study evaluating alternatives for a connector road from the new Douglas International Port of Entry to State Route 80.

ADOT is conducting the study to recommend a preferred future roadway location and design that can safely accommodate commercial traffic, as there is no current paved roadway in place.

The study area is about 4.5 miles west of Douglas and the existing Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry in Douglas. The area is in unincorporated Cochise County and bounded by SR 80 to the north, the international border with Mexico to the south, Brooks Road to the west and James Ranch Road to the east. Current land uses in the area include commercial, residential and vacant land.

The open house will provide an overview of the study and an opportunity for residents, businesses and other stakeholders to ask questions and provide comments.

The open house is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Douglas Visitor Center, 345 16th St. in Douglas. A brief presentation is scheduled from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

The open house materials will be posted online for those who cannot attend the meeting. For more information, as well as to submit questions or comments, please visit AZDOT.gov/DouglasIPOERoadStudy.



