Four Major Grand Openings Are Coming to Middleton, WI and Rockford, IL with Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies in April
MIDDLETON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a full-service ownership and management company specializing in hotels, resorts, golf courses, and other related hospitality assets, is proud to announce the grand opening of four key properties, including the Hilton Garden Inn Madison West/Middleton, Residence Inn Madison West/Middleton, Courtyard Madison West/Middleton, and Hilton Garden Inn Rockford. The four ribbon-cutting ceremonies will occur between Wednesday, April 26, and Thursday, April 27. The events will showcase the newly renovated hotels, and guests are invited to celebrate with drinks, food, music, and networking. Private tours can also be booked during your visits to the properties.
“As we unveil our four newly renovated hotels, we are proud to offer our guests an elevated hospitality experience that exceeds their expectations,” says John Rubino, President & Chief Operating Officer, Managed Division of GF Hotels & Resorts. “From the stylish decor to the state-of-the-art amenities, every detail has been carefully crafted to create an atmosphere of comfort and relaxation. GF is honored to partner with the talented Ault Alliance, Inc., and Caspi Development team as we reimagine excellence at these four gorgeous assets. Our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure every aspect of these renovations was executed perfectly. We could not be prouder of our partnership with these dynamic ownership groups as we continue to serve the thriving communities of Middleton, WI, and Rockford, IL.”
The local area is invited to come out and celebrate the ribbon cuttings at our three newly renovated Wisconsin hotels from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, April 26. The Middleton Trolley will provide transportation between the properties so you can easily see them all. The ribbon cutting in Rockford will take place at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 27.
• Residence Inn Madison West/ Middleton
Address: 8400 Market St, Middleton, WI 53562
Wednesday, 4/26/2023
4:00 PM - Residence Inn Ribbon Cutting
• Courtyard Madison West/ Middleton
Address: 2266 Deming Way, Middleton, WI 53562
Wednesday, 4/26/2023
4:30 PM - Courtyard Ribbon Cutting
• Hilton Garden Inn Madison West/ Middleton
Address: 1801 Deming Way, Middleton, WI 53562
Wednesday, 4/26/2023
5:00 PM - HGI Ribbon Cutting
• Hilton Garden Inn Rockford
Address: 7675 Walton St, Rockford, IL 61108
Thursday, 4/27/2023
1:00 PM - HGI Ribbon Cutting
Extensive upgrades have been made to all four properties during the renovations, and new fitness equipment will be installed over the next few months. Middleton and Rockford’s Hilton Garden Inn properties have even added brand-new Peloton bikes. There is a higher demand for corporate travelers and shower-only king rooms, which is why the Hilton Garden Inn properties considered that during the renovations. To add to the broad list, they have also updated their TVs to keep up with our ever-evolving world. Electric car drivers are in luck at the HGI Rockford, where they will now find the only hotel Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in town. The Residence Inn’s renovations include brand-new kitchen appliances and TVs. Internet connectivity upgrades are scheduled for Residence Inn Madison West/ Middleton, Courtyard Madison West/ Middleton, and the Hilton Garden Inn Madison West/ Middleton.
Chris Wu, CEO of Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ault Alliance, said, “We are proud of investing in these four leading properties in strategic locations in Middleton, WI, and Rockford, IL. With these stellar property improvements now completed, our guests can enjoy an enhanced hospitality experience unparalleled in our communities.”
Joshua Caspi of Caspi Development added, “This was an excellent execution by all parties. Considering the quality of the assets and the market conditions to come in on time and under budget while delivering a best-in-class product to this beautiful community we are building a relationship with is more than any owner can ask for. We are proud to be involved in Middleton, WI, and Rockford, IL, and we believe in the excellent relationship we are building here. We look forward to decades of success with these hotels and their shiny new finishes.”
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremonies, guests are encouraged to tour the hotels. Additional information can be found on Eventbrite. Private tours can be scheduled for people who cannot attend. Please use the following link for further information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grand-re-opening-ribbon-cutting-tickets-605908758407.
ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia. With nearly 130 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 35 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
